How to Watch Angels at Red Sox

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Wednesday in MLB action, the Angels will hit the road to take on the Red Sox in Boston.

The 2022 MLB season will continue forward on Wednesday with quite a few great matchups on the schedule. With that in mind, there are a few in particular that fans should make sure to watch. One of those will feature the Angels traveling to Boston to take on the Red Sox.

How to Watch the Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox Today:

Game Date: May 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN

Ahead of today's game, the Angels have gone 15-10 to open up the season. Los Angeles looks the part of a legitimate contender so far this season. In the first game of this series, the Angels ended up losing to the Red Sox by a final score of 4-0 and will look to find some revenge today.

On the other side of this matchup, the Red Sox are 10-14 and need to string a few wins together. Boston was expected to be a serious American League contender this season, but still needs to put everything together. After winning the first game, the Red Sox will look to make a statement by taking the second as well.

Both of these teams are loaded with talent and should put on a good show for the fans today. You won't want to miss out on this game. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top this evening.

How To Watch

May
4
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
