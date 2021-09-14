How to Watch Angels vs. White Sox

September 14, 2021
How to Watch Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The White Sox are on track to make back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time. A win Tuesday against the Angels would further cement their postseason standing.
Author:

The White Sox are on track to make back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time in team history, and they could take another step toward that eventuality Tuesday against the Angels.

Chicago holds a 12-game lead in the AL Central over Cleveland and its magic number to clinch the division is down to single digits. Two of their top stars, Tim Anderson and Lucas Giolito, return Tuesday from stints on the injured list, further boosting the White Sox as the season enters its final stretch.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 14, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

You can live stream Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Giolito is expected to make his first start since returning from the IL in Tuesday's series opener against the Angels. The righthander suffered from a left hamstring strain that sidelined him earlier this month but before that had a 3.69 ERA with 180 strikeouts in 158.1 innings. 

Los Angeles has the two of the best players in baseball in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout but have a mediocre 70-73 record this season and sit in fourth place and 14 games out of first place in the AL West. Still, Ohtani has provided plenty of highlights and should be dangerous against Chicago this series.

