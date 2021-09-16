How to Watch Angels at White Sox

The White Sox look to take a series against the Angels when they play the rubber match Thursday afternoon.

The White Sox have known they were probably going to make the playoffs ever since the All-Star break, and they have been playing like it hasn't mattered ever since. They are just three games over .500 in the second half of the year.

How to Watch Angels vs. White Sox:

Game Date: Sept. 16, 2021

Game Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Motivation seems to have been a problem for the White Sox lately, but it hasn't seemed to matter yet. As the playoffs draw close, though, Chicago will need to figure out how to start playing better or its dreams of making the World Series might end before they even begin.

The Angels, on the other hand, are just playing the season out. All eyes are on Shohei Ohtani as fans wonder if he will win the home run title and a possible MVP. Ohtani currently sits at 44 home runs, but has only hit two in September. He has really cooled off since the All-Star break, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has passed him for the lead.

In Thursday's rubber match, the Angels are sending Alex Cobb to start on the mound. Cobb is 7-3 on the year but hasn't started since July 23. He is coming back from a wrist injury and hopes he can provide a boost for the Angels as the season ends.

The White Sox counter with Reynaldo López. This is just his seventh start of the year, but he has pitched well, accumulating a 2.05 ERA over 44 innings this year.

