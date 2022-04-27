How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 26, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Daulton Varsho (12) scores a run in front of Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) during the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Daulton Varsho take the field against Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, in the final game of a three-game series at Chase Field.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.249).
  • The Dodgers score the second-most runs in baseball (89 total, 5.2 per game).
  • The Dodgers' .336 on-base percentage is third-best in baseball.
  • The Diamondbacks rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .182.
  • The Diamondbacks have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 54 (3.0 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .277 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a team-high batting average of .328.
  • Freeman's home runs rank him 29th in baseball, and he ranks 49th in RBI.
  • Turner has driven in the most runs for the Dodgers with 15 runs batted in.
  • Turner is 121st in home runs and fifth in RBI among major league hitters this season.
  • Mookie Betts is batting .190 with two doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
  • Will Smith has three doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .256.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Christian Walker leads Arizona with four home runs this season. He's batting .161 with seven RBI.
  • In all of baseball, Walker ranks 11th in homers and 101st in RBI.
  • Varsho is batting .203 this season with a team-high four home runs and nine RBI.
  • Varsho is 11th in homers and 49th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Seth Beer's batting average of .306 leads all Arizona hitters this season.
  • David Peralta is batting .237 with an OBP of .292 and a slugging percentage of .424 this season.

Dodgers and Diamondbacks Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/22/2022

Padres

W 6-1

Away

4/23/2022

Padres

L 3-2

Away

4/24/2022

Padres

W 10-2

Away

4/25/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-0

Away

4/26/2022

Diamondbacks

L 5-3

Away

4/27/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

4/29/2022

Tigers

-

Home

4/30/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/1/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/3/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/4/2022

Giants

-

Home

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/22/2022

Mets

L 6-5

Home

4/23/2022

Mets

W 5-2

Home

4/24/2022

Mets

L 6-2

Home

4/25/2022

Dodgers

L 4-0

Home

4/26/2022

Dodgers

W 5-3

Home

4/27/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

4/28/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

4/29/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

4/30/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

5/1/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

5/2/2022

Marlins

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
3:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

