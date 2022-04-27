How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

Apr 26, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Daulton Varsho (12) scores a run in front of Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) during the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Daulton Varsho take the field against Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, in the final game of a three-game series at Chase Field.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Dodgers have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.249).

The Dodgers score the second-most runs in baseball (89 total, 5.2 per game).

The Dodgers' .336 on-base percentage is third-best in baseball.

The Diamondbacks rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .182.

The Diamondbacks have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 54 (3.0 per game).

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .277 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a team-high batting average of .328.

Freeman's home runs rank him 29th in baseball, and he ranks 49th in RBI.

Turner has driven in the most runs for the Dodgers with 15 runs batted in.

Turner is 121st in home runs and fifth in RBI among major league hitters this season.

Mookie Betts is batting .190 with two doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

Will Smith has three doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .256.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Christian Walker leads Arizona with four home runs this season. He's batting .161 with seven RBI.

In all of baseball, Walker ranks 11th in homers and 101st in RBI.

Varsho is batting .203 this season with a team-high four home runs and nine RBI.

Varsho is 11th in homers and 49th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Seth Beer's batting average of .306 leads all Arizona hitters this season.

David Peralta is batting .237 with an OBP of .292 and a slugging percentage of .424 this season.

Dodgers and Diamondbacks Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/22/2022 Padres W 6-1 Away 4/23/2022 Padres L 3-2 Away 4/24/2022 Padres W 10-2 Away 4/25/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-0 Away 4/26/2022 Diamondbacks L 5-3 Away 4/27/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 4/29/2022 Tigers - Home 4/30/2022 Tigers - Home 5/1/2022 Tigers - Home 5/3/2022 Giants - Home 5/4/2022 Giants - Home

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/22/2022 Mets L 6-5 Home 4/23/2022 Mets W 5-2 Home 4/24/2022 Mets L 6-2 Home 4/25/2022 Dodgers L 4-0 Home 4/26/2022 Dodgers W 5-3 Home 4/27/2022 Dodgers - Home 4/28/2022 Cardinals - Away 4/29/2022 Cardinals - Away 4/30/2022 Cardinals - Away 5/1/2022 Cardinals - Away 5/2/2022 Marlins - Away

