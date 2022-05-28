Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tony Gonsolin and Merrill Kelly are the projected starters when the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks square off on Saturday at Chase Field.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats
- The Dodgers' .254 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers score the most runs in baseball (256 total, 5.7 per game).
- The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with a .339 on-base percentage.
- The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .216 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Diamondbacks have scored 186 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.300).
Dodgers Impact Players
- Mookie Betts paces the Dodgers with 13 home runs.
- Including all hitters in baseball, Betts' home runs rank him second, and his RBI tally ranks him 14th.
- Freddie Freeman's .310 batting average paces his team.
- Freeman is 104th in home runs in the majors and 18th in RBI.
- Trea Turner leads the Dodgers with 38 runs batted in.
- Justin Turner is hitting .204 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Christian Walker is batting .198 this season with a team-high 12 home runs and 22 RBI.
- Walker is fourth in home runs and 57th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Daulton Varsho is batting .266 to lead Arizona, while adding eight homers and 21 runs batted in this season.
- Among all MLB batters, Varsho is 32nd in homers and 74th in RBI.
- David Peralta has collected 31 base hits, an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .453 this season.
- Ketel Marte has 40 hits and an OBP of .316 to go with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.
Dodgers and Diamondbacks Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/23/2022
Nationals
W 10-1
Away
5/24/2022
Nationals
W 9-4
Away
5/25/2022
Nationals
L 1-0
Away
5/26/2022
Diamondbacks
W 14-1
Away
5/27/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-4
Away
5/28/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
5/29/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
5/30/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/31/2022
Pirates
-
Home
6/1/2022
Pirates
-
Home
6/2/2022
Mets
-
Home
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
Cubs
L 5-4
Away
5/23/2022
Royals
W 9-5
Home
5/24/2022
Royals
W 8-6
Home
5/26/2022
Dodgers
L 14-1
Home
5/27/2022
Dodgers
L 6-4
Home
5/28/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/29/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/30/2022
Braves
-
Home
5/31/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/1/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/3/2022
Pirates
-
Away
