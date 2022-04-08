How to Watch Dodgers at Rockies

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rockies open up their season at home against the Dodgers on Friday afternoon.

The Dodgers finished out their preseason with a subpar 5-9 record. In the offensive categories, third baseman Eddy Alvarez was the biggest star for the team, knocking three out of the park and hitting six RBIs.

In terms of pitching, Clayton Kershaw pitched the most with 11.2 innings pitched securing one win and giving up six hits.

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies today:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Live stream Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Reliever Yency Almonte pitched seven innings (more than all pitchers but Jose Urias, Walker Beuhler, and Kershaw) and only gave up five hits without giving up a single run.

The Rockies weren't much better, but they finished their preseason with three more wins in three more games. They were 8-9 through 17 games.

They beat the Cubs and Padres in that stretch while showing life but they also lost some big games to the Angels and Giants.

Left fielder Connor Joe had the most at-bats for the team taking 34 bats hitting .412 with two home runs and eight RBIs.

Pitcher Kyle Freeland saw the most time on the mound pitching a total of 12 innings. He ended with one loss and a 4.50 ERA giving up 12 hits.

MLB

