How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 24, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a sacrifice fly ball to drive in a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 24, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a sacrifice fly ball to drive in a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson will take on Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on Saturday, with the first pitch at 7:15 PM ET.

Braves vs. Dodgers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Braves vs. Dodgers Batting Stats

  • The Braves have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.247).
  • The Braves have the No. 5 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (341 total runs).
  • The Braves' .313 on-base percentage is 17th in the league.
  • The Dodgers' .253 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have scored the third-most runs in the league this season with 356.
  • No team gets on base better than the Dodgers, who have a league-best .332 OBP this season.

Braves Impact Players

  • The Braves are lead in runs batted in by Dansby Swanson with a mark of 41, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .301.
  • Of all hitters in the majors, Swanson's home runs rank him 39th, and his RBI tally ranks him 25th.
  • Olson is batting .252 with 29 doubles, 10 home runs and 41 walks.
  • Olson is 53rd in home runs and 31st in RBI among major league hitters this season.
  • Austin Riley paces the Braves in home runs (18) and runs batted in (41).
  • Marcell Ozuna is batting .226 with nine doubles, 13 home runs and 18 walks.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freddie Freeman has been key for Los Angeles with 82 hits, an OBP of .389 plus a slugging percentage of .493.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Freeman is 82nd in homers and 18th in RBI.
  • Turner leads Los Angeles in runs batted in with 53 while batting .318 with 10 homers.
  • Turner is 53rd in homers and sixth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Will Smith is slashing .260/.349/.451 this season for the Dodgers.
  • Justin Turner has 52 hits and an OBP of .289 to go with a slugging percentage of .351 this season.

Braves and Dodgers Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/20/2022

Giants

W 2-1

Home

6/21/2022

Giants

L 12-10

Home

6/22/2022

Giants

W 4-3

Home

6/23/2022

Giants

W 7-6

Home

6/24/2022

Dodgers

L 4-1

Home

6/25/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/26/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/28/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/29/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/30/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/1/2022

Reds

-

Away

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/19/2022

Guardians

L 5-3

Home

6/21/2022

Reds

W 8-2

Away

6/22/2022

Reds

W 8-4

Away

6/23/2022

Reds

W 10-5

Away

6/24/2022

Braves

W 4-1

Away

6/25/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/26/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/27/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/28/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/29/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/30/2022

Padres

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
25
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18307368 (2)
WNBA

How to Watch Mercury at Wings

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
slime cup
entertainment

How to Watch Nickelodeon Slime Cup

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_16066913
Auto Racing

How to Watch the Camping World SRX Series

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_18230582
USFL

How to Watch the New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
USATSI_18561799
MLS

How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. Chicago Fire FC

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
USATSI_18565087
MLS

How to Watch Minnesota United FC at Inter Miami CF

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
imago1007560107h
International Women's Soccer

How to Watch International Friendly: USWNT vs. Colombia

By Rafael Urbina31 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) reacts after hitting a home run off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner in the first inning at Chase Field. Mlb Minnesota Twins At Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Jun 24, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a sacrifice fly ball to drive in a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy