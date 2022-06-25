How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

Jun 24, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a sacrifice fly ball to drive in a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson will take on Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on Saturday, with the first pitch at 7:15 PM ET.

Braves vs. Dodgers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 25, 2022

Saturday, June 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Braves vs. Dodgers Batting Stats

The Braves have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.247).

The Braves have the No. 5 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (341 total runs).

The Braves' .313 on-base percentage is 17th in the league.

The Dodgers' .253 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

The Dodgers have scored the third-most runs in the league this season with 356.

No team gets on base better than the Dodgers, who have a league-best .332 OBP this season.

Braves Impact Players

The Braves are lead in runs batted in by Dansby Swanson with a mark of 41, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .301.

Of all hitters in the majors, Swanson's home runs rank him 39th, and his RBI tally ranks him 25th.

Olson is batting .252 with 29 doubles, 10 home runs and 41 walks.

Olson is 53rd in home runs and 31st in RBI among major league hitters this season.

Austin Riley paces the Braves in home runs (18) and runs batted in (41).

Marcell Ozuna is batting .226 with nine doubles, 13 home runs and 18 walks.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freddie Freeman has been key for Los Angeles with 82 hits, an OBP of .389 plus a slugging percentage of .493.

Among all hitters in the majors, Freeman is 82nd in homers and 18th in RBI.

Turner leads Los Angeles in runs batted in with 53 while batting .318 with 10 homers.

Turner is 53rd in homers and sixth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Will Smith is slashing .260/.349/.451 this season for the Dodgers.

Justin Turner has 52 hits and an OBP of .289 to go with a slugging percentage of .351 this season.

Braves and Dodgers Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/20/2022 Giants W 2-1 Home 6/21/2022 Giants L 12-10 Home 6/22/2022 Giants W 4-3 Home 6/23/2022 Giants W 7-6 Home 6/24/2022 Dodgers L 4-1 Home 6/25/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/26/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/28/2022 Phillies - Away 6/29/2022 Phillies - Away 6/30/2022 Phillies - Away 7/1/2022 Reds - Away

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/19/2022 Guardians L 5-3 Home 6/21/2022 Reds W 8-2 Away 6/22/2022 Reds W 8-4 Away 6/23/2022 Reds W 10-5 Away 6/24/2022 Braves W 4-1 Away 6/25/2022 Braves - Away 6/26/2022 Braves - Away 6/27/2022 Rockies - Away 6/28/2022 Rockies - Away 6/29/2022 Rockies - Away 6/30/2022 Padres - Home

Regional restrictions apply.