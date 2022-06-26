How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

Jun 24, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a sacrifice fly ball to drive in a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Strider will be on the hill for the Atlanta Braves when they take on Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at 7:08 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, June 26, 2022

Sunday, June 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Dodgers vs. Braves Batting Stats

The Dodgers' .253 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.

The Dodgers score the third-most runs in baseball (359 total, 5.1 per game).

The Dodgers have a league-best .331 on-base percentage.

The Braves have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.

The Braves are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking sixth with 346 total runs this season.

The Braves have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

Dodgers Impact Players

Freeman is batting .303 with 23 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 36 walks.

Freeman's home runs place him 84th in MLB, and he is 18th in RBI.

Trea Turner has 53 runs batted in while hitting .320. Both lead his team.

Among all major league hitters, Turner ranks 56th in homers and sixth in RBI.

Will Smith is hitting .260 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 28 walks.

Justin Turner is hitting .222 with 20 doubles, four home runs and 25 walks.

Braves Impact Players

Dansby Swanson leads Atlanta in batting average (.304) and runs batted in (43) this season while also slugging 13 homers.

In all of baseball, Swanson is 31st in homers and 25th in RBI.

Matt Olson is batting .249 with an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .462 this season.

Olson is 56th in homers and 31st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta in home runs with 18. He's driven in 42 runs and is slugging .507.

Marcell Ozuna has 61 hits and an OBP of .280 to go with a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

Dodgers and Braves Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/21/2022 Reds W 8-2 Away 6/22/2022 Reds W 8-4 Away 6/23/2022 Reds W 10-5 Away 6/24/2022 Braves W 4-1 Away 6/25/2022 Braves L 5-3 Away 6/26/2022 Braves - Away 6/27/2022 Rockies - Away 6/28/2022 Rockies - Away 6/29/2022 Rockies - Away 6/30/2022 Padres - Home 7/1/2022 Padres - Home

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/21/2022 Giants L 12-10 Home 6/22/2022 Giants W 4-3 Home 6/23/2022 Giants W 7-6 Home 6/24/2022 Dodgers L 4-1 Home 6/25/2022 Dodgers W 5-3 Home 6/26/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/28/2022 Phillies - Away 6/29/2022 Phillies - Away 6/30/2022 Phillies - Away 7/1/2022 Reds - Away 7/2/2022 Reds - Away

Regional restrictions apply.