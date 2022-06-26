How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Spencer Strider will be on the hill for the Atlanta Braves when they take on Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at 7:08 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, June 26, 2022
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Dodgers vs. Braves Batting Stats
- The Dodgers' .253 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.
- The Dodgers score the third-most runs in baseball (359 total, 5.1 per game).
- The Dodgers have a league-best .331 on-base percentage.
- The Braves have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.
- The Braves are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking sixth with 346 total runs this season.
- The Braves have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).
Dodgers Impact Players
- Freeman is batting .303 with 23 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 36 walks.
- Freeman's home runs place him 84th in MLB, and he is 18th in RBI.
- Trea Turner has 53 runs batted in while hitting .320. Both lead his team.
- Among all major league hitters, Turner ranks 56th in homers and sixth in RBI.
- Will Smith is hitting .260 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 28 walks.
- Justin Turner is hitting .222 with 20 doubles, four home runs and 25 walks.
Braves Impact Players
- Dansby Swanson leads Atlanta in batting average (.304) and runs batted in (43) this season while also slugging 13 homers.
- In all of baseball, Swanson is 31st in homers and 25th in RBI.
- Matt Olson is batting .249 with an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .462 this season.
- Olson is 56th in homers and 31st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Austin Riley leads Atlanta in home runs with 18. He's driven in 42 runs and is slugging .507.
- Marcell Ozuna has 61 hits and an OBP of .280 to go with a slugging percentage of .416 this season.
Dodgers and Braves Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/21/2022
Reds
W 8-2
Away
6/22/2022
Reds
W 8-4
Away
6/23/2022
Reds
W 10-5
Away
6/24/2022
Braves
W 4-1
Away
6/25/2022
Braves
L 5-3
Away
6/26/2022
Braves
-
Away
6/27/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/28/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/29/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/30/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/1/2022
Padres
-
Home
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/21/2022
Giants
L 12-10
Home
6/22/2022
Giants
W 4-3
Home
6/23/2022
Giants
W 7-6
Home
6/24/2022
Dodgers
L 4-1
Home
6/25/2022
Dodgers
W 5-3
Home
6/26/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/28/2022
Phillies
-
Away
6/29/2022
Phillies
-
Away
6/30/2022
Phillies
-
Away
7/1/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/2/2022
Reds
-
Away
