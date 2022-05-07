Skip to main content

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 1, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ (8), Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward (22) and Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrate a 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Freeman and Seiya Suzuki are the hottest hitters on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs, who play on Saturday at Wrigley Field, at 1:05 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers rank 12th in MLB with a .239 batting average.
  • The Dodgers score the ninth-most runs in baseball (114 total, 5.0 per game).
  • The Dodgers are fifth in baseball with a .322 on-base percentage.
  • The Cubs have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.
  • The Cubs rank 21st in the league with 99 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .325.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freeman leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .299.
  • In all of baseball, Freeman ranks 63rd in home runs and 64th in RBI.
  • Mookie Betts has shown his power as he leads his team with four home runs.
  • Betts ranks 35th in homers in MLB and 151st in RBI.
  • Trea Turner has a team-high 19 runs batted in.
  • Will Smith is hitting .246 with three doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Suzuki is batting .263 for Chicago with a team-high 15 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Suzuki ranks 35th in homers and 30th in RBI.
  • Ian Happ's batting average of .290 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
  • Among all MLB batters, Happ is 104th in homers and 82nd in RBI.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads the club in homers (five) and runs batted in (15) this season.
  • Willson Contreras has collected 17 hits this season and has an OBP of .337. He's slugging .403 on the year.

Dodgers and Cubs Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/29/2022

Tigers

W 5-1

Home

4/30/2022

Tigers

L 5-1

Home

5/1/2022

Tigers

W 6-3

Home

5/3/2022

Giants

W 3-1

Home

5/4/2022

Giants

W 9-1

Home

5/7/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/7/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/8/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/9/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/10/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/11/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/29/2022

Brewers

L 11-1

Away

4/30/2022

Brewers

L 9-1

Away

5/1/2022

Brewers

W 2-0

Away

5/3/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/4/2022

White Sox

L 4-3

Home

5/7/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/7/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/8/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/9/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/10/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/11/2022

Padres

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
1:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

