Freddie Freeman and Seiya Suzuki are the hottest hitters on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs, who play on Saturday at Wrigley Field, at 1:05 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Saturday, May 7, 2022 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Dodgers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Dodgers rank 12th in MLB with a .239 batting average.

The Dodgers score the ninth-most runs in baseball (114 total, 5.0 per game).

The Dodgers are fifth in baseball with a .322 on-base percentage.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

The Cubs rank 21st in the league with 99 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .325.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freeman leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .299.

In all of baseball, Freeman ranks 63rd in home runs and 64th in RBI.

Mookie Betts has shown his power as he leads his team with four home runs.

Betts ranks 35th in homers in MLB and 151st in RBI.

Trea Turner has a team-high 19 runs batted in.

Will Smith is hitting .246 with three doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Suzuki is batting .263 for Chicago with a team-high 15 RBI.

Among all hitters in MLB, Suzuki ranks 35th in homers and 30th in RBI.

Ian Happ's batting average of .290 leads all Chicago hitters this season.

Among all MLB batters, Happ is 104th in homers and 82nd in RBI.

Patrick Wisdom leads the club in homers (five) and runs batted in (15) this season.

Willson Contreras has collected 17 hits this season and has an OBP of .337. He's slugging .403 on the year.

Dodgers and Cubs Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/29/2022 Tigers W 5-1 Home 4/30/2022 Tigers L 5-1 Home 5/1/2022 Tigers W 6-3 Home 5/3/2022 Giants W 3-1 Home 5/4/2022 Giants W 9-1 Home 5/7/2022 Cubs - Away 5/7/2022 Cubs - Away 5/8/2022 Cubs - Away 5/9/2022 Pirates - Away 5/10/2022 Pirates - Away 5/11/2022 Pirates - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/29/2022 Brewers L 11-1 Away 4/30/2022 Brewers L 9-1 Away 5/1/2022 Brewers W 2-0 Away 5/3/2022 White Sox - Home 5/4/2022 White Sox L 4-3 Home 5/7/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/7/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/8/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/9/2022 Padres - Away 5/10/2022 Padres - Away 5/11/2022 Padres - Away

