How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/7/2022

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ian Happ and Freddie Freeman hit the field when the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Saturday at Wrigley Field.
Dodgers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
Dodgers vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Dodgers have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.242).
- The Dodgers are the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 5.0 runs per game (121 total).
- The Dodgers are third in the league with an on-base percentage of .324.
- The Cubs have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.
- The Cubs have scored 99 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Freeman paces the Dodgers with a team-leading batting average of .319.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Freeman's home runs rank him 63rd, and his RBI tally puts him 65th.
- Mookie Betts has a team-high four home runs.
- Betts ranks 35th in homers and 152nd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Trea Turner paces the Dodgers with 20 runs batted in.
- Max Muncy is hitting .145 with three doubles, three home runs and 18 walks.
Cubs Impact Players
- Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in runs batted in with 15 while batting .266.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Suzuki's home run total ranks 35th and his RBI tally is 30th.
- Happ has collected 20 hits this season and has an OBP of .412. He's slugging .420 on the year.
- Happ is 106th in home runs and 85th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (five) and runs batted in (15) this season while batting .247.
- Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a .293 batting average.
Dodgers and Cubs Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
Tigers
L 5-1
Home
5/1/2022
Tigers
W 6-3
Home
5/3/2022
Giants
W 3-1
Home
5/4/2022
Giants
W 9-1
Home
5/7/2022
Cubs
W 7-0
Away
5/7/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/8/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/9/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/10/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/11/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/12/2022
Phillies
-
Home
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
Brewers
L 9-1
Away
5/1/2022
Brewers
W 2-0
Away
5/3/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/4/2022
White Sox
L 4-3
Home
5/7/2022
Dodgers
L 7-0
Home
5/7/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/8/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/9/2022
Padres
-
Away
5/10/2022
Padres
-
Away
5/11/2022
Padres
-
Away
5/13/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
