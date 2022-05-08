How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A couple of hot hitters, Mookie Betts and Seiya Suzuki, will be on display when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at 7:08 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.
Dodgers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Dodgers vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Dodgers have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.237).
- The Dodgers score the fourth-most runs in baseball (127 total, 5.1 per game).
- The Dodgers are third in the league with an on-base percentage of .323.
- The Cubs' .237 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- The Cubs have scored 101 runs (4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Betts has swatted a team- leading five home runs.
- Of all hitters in the majors, Betts' home runs place him 25th, and his RBI tally places him 57th.
- Freddie Freeman is batting .316 to lead the lineup.
- Freeman is 68th in home runs and 73rd in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
- Trea Turner paces the Dodgers with 20 runs batted in.
- Max Muncy has three doubles, three home runs and 20 walks while hitting .141.
Cubs Impact Players
- Suzuki is batting .265 for Chicago with a team-high 15 RBI.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Suzuki's home run total is 39th and his RBI tally is 34th.
- Willson Contreras is batting .253 with an OBP of .352 and a slugging percentage of .468 this season.
- Contreras ranks 68th in home runs and 161st in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
- Ian Happ has collected 20 base hits, an OBP of .404 and a slugging percentage of .403 this season.
- Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (five) and runs batted in (15) this season while batting .238.
Dodgers and Cubs Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/1/2022
Tigers
W 6-3
Home
5/3/2022
Giants
W 3-1
Home
5/4/2022
Giants
W 9-1
Home
5/7/2022
Cubs
W 7-0
Away
5/7/2022
Cubs
W 6-2
Away
5/8/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/9/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/10/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/11/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/12/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/13/2022
Phillies
-
Home
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/1/2022
Brewers
W 2-0
Away
5/3/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/4/2022
White Sox
L 4-3
Home
5/7/2022
Dodgers
L 7-0
Home
5/7/2022
Dodgers
L 6-2
Home
5/8/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/9/2022
Padres
-
Away
5/10/2022
Padres
-
Away
5/11/2022
Padres
-
Away
5/13/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
5/14/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
8
2022
Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:08
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)