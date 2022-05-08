How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

May 7, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) celebrates with Chicago Cubs third base coach Willie Harris (33) after he hits a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

A couple of hot hitters, Mookie Betts and Seiya Suzuki, will be on display when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at 7:08 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022

Sunday, May 8, 2022 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV: ESPN

Dodgers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Dodgers have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.237).

The Dodgers score the fourth-most runs in baseball (127 total, 5.1 per game).

The Dodgers are third in the league with an on-base percentage of .323.

The Cubs' .237 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

The Cubs have scored 101 runs (4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

Betts has swatted a team- leading five home runs.

Of all hitters in the majors, Betts' home runs place him 25th, and his RBI tally places him 57th.

Freddie Freeman is batting .316 to lead the lineup.

Freeman is 68th in home runs and 73rd in RBI among MLB hitters this year.

Trea Turner paces the Dodgers with 20 runs batted in.

Max Muncy has three doubles, three home runs and 20 walks while hitting .141.

Cubs Impact Players

Suzuki is batting .265 for Chicago with a team-high 15 RBI.

Among all hitters in MLB, Suzuki's home run total is 39th and his RBI tally is 34th.

Willson Contreras is batting .253 with an OBP of .352 and a slugging percentage of .468 this season.

Contreras ranks 68th in home runs and 161st in RBI among all major league hitters this season.

Ian Happ has collected 20 base hits, an OBP of .404 and a slugging percentage of .403 this season.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (five) and runs batted in (15) this season while batting .238.

Dodgers and Cubs Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/1/2022 Tigers W 6-3 Home 5/3/2022 Giants W 3-1 Home 5/4/2022 Giants W 9-1 Home 5/7/2022 Cubs W 7-0 Away 5/7/2022 Cubs W 6-2 Away 5/8/2022 Cubs - Away 5/9/2022 Pirates - Away 5/10/2022 Pirates - Away 5/11/2022 Pirates - Away 5/12/2022 Phillies - Home 5/13/2022 Phillies - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/1/2022 Brewers W 2-0 Away 5/3/2022 White Sox - Home 5/4/2022 White Sox L 4-3 Home 5/7/2022 Dodgers L 7-0 Home 5/7/2022 Dodgers L 6-2 Home 5/8/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/9/2022 Padres - Away 5/10/2022 Padres - Away 5/11/2022 Padres - Away 5/13/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 5/14/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

