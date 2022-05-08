How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 7, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) celebrates with Chicago Cubs third base coach Willie Harris (33) after he hits a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

A couple of hot hitters, Mookie Betts and Seiya Suzuki, will be on display when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at 7:08 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.237).
  • The Dodgers score the fourth-most runs in baseball (127 total, 5.1 per game).
  • The Dodgers are third in the league with an on-base percentage of .323.
  • The Cubs' .237 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
  • The Cubs have scored 101 runs (4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Betts has swatted a team- leading five home runs.
  • Of all hitters in the majors, Betts' home runs place him 25th, and his RBI tally places him 57th.
  • Freddie Freeman is batting .316 to lead the lineup.
  • Freeman is 68th in home runs and 73rd in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • Trea Turner paces the Dodgers with 20 runs batted in.
  • Max Muncy has three doubles, three home runs and 20 walks while hitting .141.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Suzuki is batting .265 for Chicago with a team-high 15 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Suzuki's home run total is 39th and his RBI tally is 34th.
  • Willson Contreras is batting .253 with an OBP of .352 and a slugging percentage of .468 this season.
  • Contreras ranks 68th in home runs and 161st in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
  • Ian Happ has collected 20 base hits, an OBP of .404 and a slugging percentage of .403 this season.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (five) and runs batted in (15) this season while batting .238.

Dodgers and Cubs Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/1/2022

Tigers

W 6-3

Home

5/3/2022

Giants

W 3-1

Home

5/4/2022

Giants

W 9-1

Home

5/7/2022

Cubs

W 7-0

Away

5/7/2022

Cubs

W 6-2

Away

5/8/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/9/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/10/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/11/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/12/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/13/2022

Phillies

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/1/2022

Brewers

W 2-0

Away

5/3/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/4/2022

White Sox

L 4-3

Home

5/7/2022

Dodgers

L 7-0

Home

5/7/2022

Dodgers

L 6-2

Home

5/8/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/9/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/10/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/11/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/13/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/14/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:08
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
