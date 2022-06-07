How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/7/2022

May 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Mitch White is set to start for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday against Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Dodgers vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Dodgers vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Dodgers have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.251).

The Dodgers have the No. 2 offense in MLB action scoring 5.4 runs per game (290 total runs).

The Dodgers rank second in the league with a .333 on-base percentage.

The White Sox rank 16th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.

The White Sox have scored 190 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .294.

Dodgers Impact Players

Mookie Betts has a team- leading batting average of .303, while leading the Dodgers in long balls with 16.

Including all hitters in baseball, Betts is second in homers and 10th in RBI.

Freddie Freeman has 20 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 28 walks while batting .294.

Freeman is 149th in homers and 32nd in RBI among major league hitters this year.

Trea Turner has a team-best 45 runs batted in.

Justin Turner is batting .223 with 16 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu leads Chicago in home runs with seven and runs batted in with 23.

Abreu is 55th in homers and 94th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Luis Robert has 47 hits and an OBP of .325 to go with a slugging percentage of .440 this season.

Among all major league hitters, Robert is 72nd in home runs and 129th in RBI.

Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago in runs batted in (23) this season. He has a .298 batting average and a .496 slugging percentage.

Burger has 26 hits and an OBP of .289 to go with a slugging percentage of .434 this season.

Dodgers and White Sox Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/1/2022 Pirates L 8-4 Home 6/2/2022 Mets W 2-0 Home 6/3/2022 Mets W 6-1 Home 6/4/2022 Mets L 9-4 Home 6/5/2022 Mets L 5-4 Home 6/7/2022 White Sox - Away 6/8/2022 White Sox - Away 6/9/2022 White Sox - Away 6/10/2022 Giants - Away 6/11/2022 Giants - Away 6/12/2022 Giants - Away

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/1/2022 Blue Jays L 7-3 Away 6/2/2022 Blue Jays L 8-3 Away 6/3/2022 Rays L 6-3 Away 6/4/2022 Rays W 3-2 Away 6/5/2022 Rays W 6-5 Away 6/7/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/8/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/9/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/10/2022 Rangers - Home 6/11/2022 Rangers - Home 6/12/2022 Rangers - Home

