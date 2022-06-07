How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/7/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Mitch White is set to start for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday against Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Dodgers vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Dodgers vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.251).
  • The Dodgers have the No. 2 offense in MLB action scoring 5.4 runs per game (290 total runs).
  • The Dodgers rank second in the league with a .333 on-base percentage.
  • The White Sox rank 16th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.
  • The White Sox have scored 190 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .294.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Mookie Betts has a team- leading batting average of .303, while leading the Dodgers in long balls with 16.
  • Including all hitters in baseball, Betts is second in homers and 10th in RBI.
  • Freddie Freeman has 20 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 28 walks while batting .294.
  • Freeman is 149th in homers and 32nd in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Trea Turner has a team-best 45 runs batted in.
  • Justin Turner is batting .223 with 16 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu leads Chicago in home runs with seven and runs batted in with 23.
  • Abreu is 55th in homers and 94th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Luis Robert has 47 hits and an OBP of .325 to go with a slugging percentage of .440 this season.
  • Among all major league hitters, Robert is 72nd in home runs and 129th in RBI.
  • Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago in runs batted in (23) this season. He has a .298 batting average and a .496 slugging percentage.
  • Burger has 26 hits and an OBP of .289 to go with a slugging percentage of .434 this season.

Dodgers and White Sox Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/1/2022

Pirates

L 8-4

Home

6/2/2022

Mets

W 2-0

Home

6/3/2022

Mets

W 6-1

Home

6/4/2022

Mets

L 9-4

Home

6/5/2022

Mets

L 5-4

Home

6/7/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/8/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/9/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/10/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/11/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/12/2022

Giants

-

Away

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/1/2022

Blue Jays

L 7-3

Away

6/2/2022

Blue Jays

L 8-3

Away

6/3/2022

Rays

L 6-3

Away

6/4/2022

Rays

W 3-2

Away

6/5/2022

Rays

W 6-5

Away

6/7/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/8/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/9/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/10/2022

Rangers

-

Home

6/11/2022

Rangers

-

Home

6/12/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

