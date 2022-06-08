How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/8/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts will take on the Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Dodgers vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers' .249 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Dodgers are the second-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.3 runs per game (290 total).
  • The Dodgers rank second in the league with a .332 on-base percentage.
  • The White Sox rank 16th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.
  • The White Sox have scored 194 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .294.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Betts leads the Dodgers with 16 home runs and has a team-best batting average of .302.
  • Including all major league hitters, Betts ranks 17th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
  • Freddie Freeman is batting .288 with 20 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 28 walks.
  • Freeman ranks 154th in home runs in baseball and 34th in RBI.
  • Trea Turner has racked up a team-high 45 runs batted in.
  • Justin Turner is batting .223 with 16 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu is batting .260 this season with a team-high seven home runs and 23 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Abreu's home run total is 55th and his RBI tally is 97th.
  • Luis Robert has 47 hits and an OBP of .318 to go with a slugging percentage of .429 this season.
  • Robert is 79th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 131st in RBI.
  • Vaughn leads Chicago in RBI with 23 while batting .291 with six home runs.
  • A.J. Pollock has 28 hits and an OBP of .246 to go with a slugging percentage of .354 this season.

Dodgers and White Sox Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/2/2022

Mets

W 2-0

Home

6/3/2022

Mets

W 6-1

Home

6/4/2022

Mets

L 9-4

Home

6/5/2022

Mets

L 5-4

Home

6/7/2022

White Sox

L 4-0

Away

6/8/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/9/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/10/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/11/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/12/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/14/2022

Angels

-

Home

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/2/2022

Blue Jays

L 8-3

Away

6/3/2022

Rays

L 6-3

Away

6/4/2022

Rays

W 3-2

Away

6/5/2022

Rays

W 6-5

Away

6/7/2022

Dodgers

W 4-0

Home

6/8/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/9/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/10/2022

Rangers

-

Home

6/11/2022

Rangers

-

Home

6/12/2022

Rangers

-

Home

6/13/2022

Tigers

-

Away

How To Watch

June
8
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
