How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/8/2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts will take on the Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Dodgers vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Dodgers vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Dodgers' .249 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.

The Dodgers are the second-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.3 runs per game (290 total).

The Dodgers rank second in the league with a .332 on-base percentage.

The White Sox rank 16th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.

The White Sox have scored 194 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .294.

Dodgers Impact Players

Betts leads the Dodgers with 16 home runs and has a team-best batting average of .302.

Including all major league hitters, Betts ranks 17th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Freddie Freeman is batting .288 with 20 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 28 walks.

Freeman ranks 154th in home runs in baseball and 34th in RBI.

Trea Turner has racked up a team-high 45 runs batted in.

Justin Turner is batting .223 with 16 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu is batting .260 this season with a team-high seven home runs and 23 RBI.

Among all hitters in MLB, Abreu's home run total is 55th and his RBI tally is 97th.

Luis Robert has 47 hits and an OBP of .318 to go with a slugging percentage of .429 this season.

Robert is 79th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 131st in RBI.

Vaughn leads Chicago in RBI with 23 while batting .291 with six home runs.

A.J. Pollock has 28 hits and an OBP of .246 to go with a slugging percentage of .354 this season.

Dodgers and White Sox Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/2/2022 Mets W 2-0 Home 6/3/2022 Mets W 6-1 Home 6/4/2022 Mets L 9-4 Home 6/5/2022 Mets L 5-4 Home 6/7/2022 White Sox L 4-0 Away 6/8/2022 White Sox - Away 6/9/2022 White Sox - Away 6/10/2022 Giants - Away 6/11/2022 Giants - Away 6/12/2022 Giants - Away 6/14/2022 Angels - Home

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/2/2022 Blue Jays L 8-3 Away 6/3/2022 Rays L 6-3 Away 6/4/2022 Rays W 3-2 Away 6/5/2022 Rays W 6-5 Away 6/7/2022 Dodgers W 4-0 Home 6/8/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/9/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/10/2022 Rangers - Home 6/11/2022 Rangers - Home 6/12/2022 Rangers - Home 6/13/2022 Tigers - Away

