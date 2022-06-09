How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/9/2022

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Dylan Cease, who is starting for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, June 9, 2022
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Dodgers vs. White Sox Batting Stats
- The Dodgers have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.248).
- The Dodgers are the second-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 5.3 runs per game (294 total).
- The Dodgers rank second in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.
- The White Sox rank 17th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.
- The White Sox have scored 195 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .292 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Betts has racked up a team-high 16 home runs.
- Betts ranks third in home runs and 10th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Trea Turner has a club-best 46 RBI and .303 batting average.
- Of all MLB hitters, Turner ranks 56th in home runs and fourth in RBI.
- Freddie Freeman has 20 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 28 walks while batting .283.
- Justin Turner has 16 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while batting .219.
White Sox Impact Players
- Jose Abreu is batting .255 this season with a team-high seven home runs and 23 RBI.
- Abreu's home run total puts him 56th in MLB, and he is 99th in RBI.
- Luis Robert has 47 hits and an OBP of .316 to go with a slugging percentage of .422 this season.
- Overall, Robert is 85th in homers and 133rd in RBI this season.
- Andrew Vaughn is among the top hitters for Chicago with a .291 average, six homers and 23 RBI.
- Jake Burger has collected 29 hits this season and has an OBP of .303. He's slugging .469 on the year.
Dodgers and White Sox Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/3/2022
Mets
W 6-1
Home
6/4/2022
Mets
L 9-4
Home
6/5/2022
Mets
L 5-4
Home
6/7/2022
White Sox
L 4-0
Away
6/8/2022
White Sox
W 4-1
Away
6/9/2022
White Sox
-
Away
6/10/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/11/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/12/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/14/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/15/2022
Angels
-
Home
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/3/2022
Rays
L 6-3
Away
6/4/2022
Rays
W 3-2
Away
6/5/2022
Rays
W 6-5
Away
6/7/2022
Dodgers
W 4-0
Home
6/8/2022
Dodgers
L 4-1
Home
6/9/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/10/2022
Rangers
-
Home
6/11/2022
Rangers
-
Home
6/12/2022
Rangers
-
Home
6/13/2022
Tigers
-
Away
6/14/2022
Tigers
-
Away
