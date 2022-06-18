How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

Jun 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (6) celebrates with manager Dave Roberts (30) after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith will square off against the Cleveland Guardians and Amed Rosario on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Saturday, June 18, 2022 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dodgers vs. Guardians Batting Stats

The Dodgers' .245 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.

The Dodgers score the fourth-most runs in baseball (316 total, five per game).

The Dodgers are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .327.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.

The Guardians have scored 277 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

Mookie Betts paces the Dodgers with 17 long balls.

Betts' home runs place him eighth in baseball, and he is 21st in RBI.

Trea Turner's 48 runs batted in and .304 batting average are both team-highs.

Turner is 63rd in homers in baseball and seventh in RBI.

Freddie Freeman has 21 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 33 walks while batting .286.

Smith is batting .237 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.

Guardians Impact Players

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in batting average (.310), home runs (16) and runs batted in (62) this season.

Ramirez's home run total puts him 10th in the majors, and he ranks second in RBI.

Owen Miller has 51 hits and an OBP of .315 to go with a slugging percentage of .412 this season.

Miller is currently 180th in home runs and 62nd in RBI in the major leagues.

Andres Gimenez has 51 hits this season and a slash line of .309/.350/.515.

Rosario is batting .270 with an OBP of .300 and a slugging percentage of .360 this season.

Dodgers and Guardians Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/11/2022 Giants L 3-2 Away 6/12/2022 Giants L 2-0 Away 6/14/2022 Angels W 2-0 Home 6/15/2022 Angels W 4-1 Home 6/17/2022 Guardians L 2-1 Home 6/18/2022 Guardians - Home 6/19/2022 Guardians - Home 6/21/2022 Reds - Away 6/22/2022 Reds - Away 6/23/2022 Reds - Away 6/24/2022 Braves - Away

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/12/2022 Athletics W 6-3 Home 6/14/2022 Rockies W 4-3 Away 6/15/2022 Rockies W 7-5 Away 6/16/2022 Rockies W 4-2 Away 6/17/2022 Dodgers W 2-1 Away 6/18/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/19/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/21/2022 Twins - Away 6/22/2022 Twins - Away 6/23/2022 Twins - Away 6/24/2022 Red Sox - Home

