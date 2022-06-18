How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (6) celebrates with manager Dave Roberts (30) after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith will square off against the Cleveland Guardians and Amed Rosario on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Guardians Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Guardians Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers' .245 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Dodgers score the fourth-most runs in baseball (316 total, five per game).
  • The Dodgers are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .327.
  • The Guardians have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.
  • The Guardians have scored 277 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Mookie Betts paces the Dodgers with 17 long balls.
  • Betts' home runs place him eighth in baseball, and he is 21st in RBI.
  • Trea Turner's 48 runs batted in and .304 batting average are both team-highs.
  • Turner is 63rd in homers in baseball and seventh in RBI.
  • Freddie Freeman has 21 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 33 walks while batting .286.
  • Smith is batting .237 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in batting average (.310), home runs (16) and runs batted in (62) this season.
  • Ramirez's home run total puts him 10th in the majors, and he ranks second in RBI.
  • Owen Miller has 51 hits and an OBP of .315 to go with a slugging percentage of .412 this season.
  • Miller is currently 180th in home runs and 62nd in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Andres Gimenez has 51 hits this season and a slash line of .309/.350/.515.
  • Rosario is batting .270 with an OBP of .300 and a slugging percentage of .360 this season.

Dodgers and Guardians Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/11/2022

Giants

L 3-2

Away

6/12/2022

Giants

L 2-0

Away

6/14/2022

Angels

W 2-0

Home

6/15/2022

Angels

W 4-1

Home

6/17/2022

Guardians

L 2-1

Home

6/18/2022

Guardians

-

Home

6/19/2022

Guardians

-

Home

6/21/2022

Reds

-

Away

6/22/2022

Reds

-

Away

6/23/2022

Reds

-

Away

6/24/2022

Braves

-

Away

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/12/2022

Athletics

W 6-3

Home

6/14/2022

Rockies

W 4-3

Away

6/15/2022

Rockies

W 7-5

Away

6/16/2022

Rockies

W 4-2

Away

6/17/2022

Dodgers

W 2-1

Away

6/18/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/19/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/21/2022

Twins

-

Away

6/22/2022

Twins

-

Away

6/23/2022

Twins

-

Away

6/24/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

How To Watch

June
18
2022

Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Jun 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (6) celebrates with manager Dave Roberts (30) after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
