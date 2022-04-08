Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Walker Buehler and Kyle Freeland are the scheduled starters when the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies meet on Opening Day at Coors Field, at 4:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, April 8, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Dodgers vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Dodgers had the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.244).
- Last season the Dodgers were the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 5.1 runs per game (830 total).
- Last year the Dodgers' .330 on-base percentage ranked fourth-best in baseball.
- The Rockies' .249 batting average was among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.
- The Rockies ranked 11th in the league with 739 total runs scored last season.
- The Rockies had an OBP of .317 last season, which ranked 14th in MLB.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Freddie Freeman finished last season with 31 home runs, 83 RBI and a batting average of .300.
- Trea Turner posted a .328 average with 28 homers and 77 RBI.
- Max Muncy slugged 36 home runs and collected 94 RBI last season while batting .249.
- Justin Turner hit .278 with an OBP of .361 and a slugging percentage of .471.
Rockies Impact Players
- Last season, C.J. Cron had a .281 batting average with 28 home runs and 92 RBI.
- Kris Bryant hit .265 with an OBP of .353 and a slugging percentage of .481.
- Charlie Blackmon finished last season with 13 home runs, 78 RBI and a batting average of .270.
- Ryan McMahon collected 134 hits, posted an OBP of .331 and a .449 SLG.
Dodgers and Rockies Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/9/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/10/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/12/2022
Twins
-
Away
4/13/2022
Twins
-
Away
4/14/2022
Reds
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
4/9/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
4/10/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
4/11/2022
Rangers
-
Away
4/12/2022
Rangers
-
Away
4/14/2022
Cubs
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
8
2022
Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)