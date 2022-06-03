How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/2/2022

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Pete Alonso will lead the New York Mets into a matchup with Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers vs. Mets Batting Stats
- The Dodgers have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.253).
- The Dodgers have the most productive offense in MLB action scoring 5.5 runs per game (274 total runs).
- The Dodgers rank second in the league with a .338 on-base percentage.
- No team has a better batting average than the .267 AVG the Mets have posted this season.
- The Mets are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking second with 271 total runs this season.
- The Mets get on base at a .339 clip, best in the league.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Betts leads the Dodgers with 16 homers while posting a team-leading batting average of .306.
- Among all major league hitters, Betts ranks 14th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- Freddie Freeman is batting .295 with 19 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 28 walks.
- Freeman is 127th in homers and 20th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Trea Turner has collected a team-high 42 runs batted in.
- Justin Turner is batting .228 with 15 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.
Mets Impact Players
- Alonso is batting .284 this season with a team-high 13 home runs and 47 RBI.
- Alonso's home run total places him fourth in the majors, and he is second in RBI.
- Francisco Lindor has collected 52 hits this season and has an OBP of .345. He's slugging .442 on the year.
- Overall, Lindor is 37th in home runs and third in RBI this year.
- Jeff McNeil leads New York with a .318 batting average while slugging three homers and driving in 26 runs.
- Starling Marte has 53 hits and an OBP of .320 to go with a slugging percentage of .444 this season.
Dodgers and Mets Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/28/2022
Diamondbacks
W 3-2
Away
5/29/2022
Diamondbacks
W 3-1
Away
5/30/2022
Pirates
L 6-5
Home
5/31/2022
Pirates
L 5-3
Home
6/1/2022
Pirates
L 8-4
Home
6/2/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/3/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/4/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/5/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/7/2022
White Sox
-
Away
6/8/2022
White Sox
-
Away
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/28/2022
Phillies
W 8-2
Home
5/29/2022
Phillies
W 5-4
Home
5/30/2022
Nationals
W 13-5
Home
5/31/2022
Nationals
W 10-0
Home
6/1/2022
Nationals
W 5-0
Home
6/2/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
6/3/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
6/4/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
6/5/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
6/6/2022
Padres
-
Away
6/7/2022
Padres
-
Away
