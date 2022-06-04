How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/3/2022

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Chris Bassitt will take the mound for the New York Mets aiming to take down Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, June 3, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers vs. Mets Batting Stats
- The Dodgers have the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.253).
- The Dodgers have the No. 1 offense in baseball scoring 5.4 runs per game (276 total runs).
- The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with a .337 on-base percentage.
- The Mets rank second in MLB with a .265 team batting average.
- The Mets have scored the second-most runs in the league this season with 271.
- The Mets have an on-base percentage of .336 this season, which ranks second in the league.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Betts has recorded a team- leading batting average of .310, while leading the Dodgers in long balls with 16.
- Of all batters in baseball, Betts is second in home runs and 10th in RBI.
- Freddie Freeman is batting .289 with 19 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 28 walks.
- Freeman is 131st in homers and 23rd in RBI so far this season.
- Trea Turner has racked up a team-best 42 runs batted in.
- Justin Turner has 16 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks while hitting .229.
Mets Impact Players
- Francisco Lindor is batting .261 with eight home runs and 43 RBI for New York this season.
- In all of baseball, Lindor is 38th in homers and fourth in RBI.
- Pete Alonso leads New York in home runs with 13 and runs batted in with 47.
- Alonso ranks fifth in home runs and second in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Jeff McNeil is batting .320 to lead New York, while adding three homers and 26 runs batted in this season.
- Starling Marte is batting .275 with an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .435 this season.
Dodgers and Mets Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/29/2022
Diamondbacks
W 3-1
Away
5/30/2022
Pirates
L 6-5
Home
5/31/2022
Pirates
L 5-3
Home
6/1/2022
Pirates
L 8-4
Home
6/2/2022
Mets
W 2-0
Home
6/3/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/4/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/5/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/7/2022
White Sox
-
Away
6/8/2022
White Sox
-
Away
6/9/2022
White Sox
-
Away
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/29/2022
Phillies
W 5-4
Home
5/30/2022
Nationals
W 13-5
Home
5/31/2022
Nationals
W 10-0
Home
6/1/2022
Nationals
W 5-0
Home
6/2/2022
Dodgers
L 2-0
Away
6/3/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
6/4/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
6/5/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
6/6/2022
Padres
-
Away
6/7/2022
Padres
-
Away
6/8/2022
Padres
-
Away
