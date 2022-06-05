How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

Jun 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrates after scoring on a RBI single by shortstop Trea Turner (not pictured) in the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the field on Saturday at Dodger Stadium against David Peterson, who is starting for the New York Mets. First pitch is set for 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022

Saturday, June 4, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dodgers vs. Mets Batting Stats

The Dodgers' .253 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.

The Dodgers score the most runs in baseball (282 total, 5.4 per game).

The Dodgers are the top team in baseball this season with a .336 on-base percentage.

The Mets rank second in MLB with a .263 team batting average.

The Mets have scored 272 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Mets have an OBP of .334 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 16 home runs and has accumulated a team-high batting average of .308.

Among all hitters in the majors, Betts ranks second in home runs and 10th in RBI.

Freddie Freeman is batting .289 with 19 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 28 walks.

Including all major league hitters, Freeman is 141st in homers and 25th in RBI.

Turner has a team-high 43 runs batted in.

Justin Turner is hitting .229 with 16 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso is batting .277 this season with a team-high 14 home runs and 48 RBI.

In all of baseball, Alonso is fourth in home runs and second in RBI.

Francisco Lindor is batting .256 with an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .433 this season.

Lindor is currently 40th in home runs and fourth in RBI in the major leagues.

Jeff McNeil leads New York with a .315 batting average while slugging three homers and driving in 26 runs.

Starling Marte has collected 53 hits this season and has an OBP of .312. He's slugging .429 on the year.

Dodgers and Mets Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/30/2022 Pirates L 6-5 Home 5/31/2022 Pirates L 5-3 Home 6/1/2022 Pirates L 8-4 Home 6/2/2022 Mets W 2-0 Home 6/3/2022 Mets W 6-1 Home 6/4/2022 Mets - Home 6/5/2022 Mets - Home 6/7/2022 White Sox - Away 6/8/2022 White Sox - Away 6/9/2022 White Sox - Away 6/10/2022 Giants - Away

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/30/2022 Nationals W 13-5 Home 5/31/2022 Nationals W 10-0 Home 6/1/2022 Nationals W 5-0 Home 6/2/2022 Dodgers L 2-0 Away 6/3/2022 Dodgers L 6-1 Away 6/4/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/5/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/6/2022 Padres - Away 6/7/2022 Padres - Away 6/8/2022 Padres - Away 6/10/2022 Angels - Away

