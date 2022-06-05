How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) is greeted by first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will see Trevor Williams on the mound for the New York Mets on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Dodgers vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers rank sixth in the league with a .251 batting average.
  • The Dodgers have the most prolific offense in baseball scoring 5.4 runs per game (286 total runs).
  • The Dodgers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .335 on-base percentage.
  • The Mets lead baseball with a .264 batting average.
  • The Mets are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking second with 281 total runs this season.
  • The Mets have the best on-base percentage (.335) in baseball this year.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Betts leads the Dodgers with 16 home runs and has a team-best batting average of .311.
  • Betts' home runs rank him second in MLB, and he ranks ninth in RBI.
  • Freddie Freeman has 19 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 28 walks while batting .291.
  • Including all MLB batters, Freeman ranks 141st in home runs and 26th in RBI.
  • Trea Turner has racked up a team-best 43 runs batted in.
  • Justin Turner has 16 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while hitting .228.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso leads New York in home runs (16) and runs batted in (53) this season while batting .285.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Alonso's home run total ranks second and his RBI tally is first.
  • Francisco Lindor has 53 hits and an OBP of .336 to go with a slugging percentage of .442 this season.
  • Lindor is currently 33rd in homers and fourth in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Starling Marte has collected 55 base hits, an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .433 this season.
  • Jeff McNeil leads New York in batting average (.311) this season while adding three home runs and 26 RBI.

Dodgers and Mets Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/31/2022

Pirates

L 5-3

Home

6/1/2022

Pirates

L 8-4

Home

6/2/2022

Mets

W 2-0

Home

6/3/2022

Mets

W 6-1

Home

6/4/2022

Mets

L 9-4

Home

6/5/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/7/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/8/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/9/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/10/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/11/2022

Giants

-

Away

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/31/2022

Nationals

W 10-0

Home

6/1/2022

Nationals

W 5-0

Home

6/2/2022

Dodgers

L 2-0

Away

6/3/2022

Dodgers

L 6-1

Away

6/4/2022

Dodgers

W 9-4

Away

6/5/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/6/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/7/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/8/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/10/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/11/2022

Angels

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
USATSI_17704694
