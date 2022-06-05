How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will see Trevor Williams on the mound for the New York Mets on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers vs. Mets Batting Stats
- The Dodgers rank sixth in the league with a .251 batting average.
- The Dodgers have the most prolific offense in baseball scoring 5.4 runs per game (286 total runs).
- The Dodgers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .335 on-base percentage.
- The Mets lead baseball with a .264 batting average.
- The Mets are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking second with 281 total runs this season.
- The Mets have the best on-base percentage (.335) in baseball this year.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Betts leads the Dodgers with 16 home runs and has a team-best batting average of .311.
- Betts' home runs rank him second in MLB, and he ranks ninth in RBI.
- Freddie Freeman has 19 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 28 walks while batting .291.
- Including all MLB batters, Freeman ranks 141st in home runs and 26th in RBI.
- Trea Turner has racked up a team-best 43 runs batted in.
- Justin Turner has 16 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while hitting .228.
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso leads New York in home runs (16) and runs batted in (53) this season while batting .285.
- Among all batters in the majors, Alonso's home run total ranks second and his RBI tally is first.
- Francisco Lindor has 53 hits and an OBP of .336 to go with a slugging percentage of .442 this season.
- Lindor is currently 33rd in homers and fourth in RBI in the big leagues.
- Starling Marte has collected 55 base hits, an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .433 this season.
- Jeff McNeil leads New York in batting average (.311) this season while adding three home runs and 26 RBI.
Dodgers and Mets Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/31/2022
Pirates
L 5-3
Home
6/1/2022
Pirates
L 8-4
Home
6/2/2022
Mets
W 2-0
Home
6/3/2022
Mets
W 6-1
Home
6/4/2022
Mets
L 9-4
Home
6/5/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/7/2022
White Sox
-
Away
6/8/2022
White Sox
-
Away
6/9/2022
White Sox
-
Away
6/10/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/11/2022
Giants
-
Away
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/31/2022
Nationals
W 10-0
Home
6/1/2022
Nationals
W 5-0
Home
6/2/2022
Dodgers
L 2-0
Away
6/3/2022
Dodgers
L 6-1
Away
6/4/2022
Dodgers
W 9-4
Away
6/5/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
6/6/2022
Padres
-
Away
6/7/2022
Padres
-
Away
6/8/2022
Padres
-
Away
6/10/2022
Angels
-
Away
6/11/2022
Angels
-
Away
