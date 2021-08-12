Sports Illustrated home
How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Dodgers will look to continue their pursuit of first place in the NL West on Thursday against the Phillies in the series finale.
The National League West has been fun and crazy all season long. Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants appear to be legitimate World Series contenders. Right now, the Giants are holding onto a slight lead in the division over the Dodgers.

Just like the NL West, the National League East has been hotly contested. The Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves, and New York Mets have all been jockeying for the division lead.

Currently, the Dodgers are locked into a three-game series with the Phillies. Through the first two games, they have come through with a 5-0 victory in game one and an 8-2 win in game two. On Thursday afternoon, they will go for a very important series sweep.

Even if the Dodgers don't win the NL West, it seems likely that they will make it into the postseason as a Wild Card. However, they can't afford to go on a losing streak.

In the third and final game of the series, the Dodgers are undecided on a starter. Dave Roberts has said that Mitch White will pitch a bulk of the innings, whether he starts or comes in out of the bullpen. Los Angeles will be relying on a pitching-by-committee strategy.

On the other side of the diamond, the Phillies are scheduled to start Ranger Suarez. He has compiled a 5-3 record to go along with a 0.98 ERA. Philadelphia will be relying on Suarez to pitch a good game to get back on the winning track.

Time: 1:05pm ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Expect to see both teams come ready to play and for the game to feel like it has a postseason-like level of important. Both of these teams need to win and this game will be must-watch baseball.

Regional restrictions may apply.

