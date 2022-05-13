How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/12/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field on Thursday at Dodger Stadium against Zack Wheeler, who is starting for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is set for 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers' .238 batting average is ninth-best in the league.
  • The Dodgers are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.1 runs per game (149 total).
  • The Dodgers' .324 on-base percentage is third-best in the league.
  • The Phillies' .249 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
  • The Phillies have scored the seventh-most runs in the league this season with 139.
  • The Phillies have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freeman paces the Dodgers with a team-leading batting average of .315.
  • Freeman ranks 83rd in homers and 88th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Mookie Betts has shown his power as he paces his team with five home runs.
  • Betts ranks 33rd in homers and 88th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Trea Turner has a team-high 22 runs batted in.
  • Max Muncy is hitting .138 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 25 walks.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in runs batted in with 19 and has a batting average of .269.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Harper ranks 22nd in home runs and 25th in RBI.
  • Nicholas Castellanos has 33 hits and an OBP of .366 to go with a slugging percentage of .509 this season.
  • Castellanos is 33rd among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 33rd in RBI.
  • Jean Segura has 29 hits this season and a slash line of .299/.364/.474.
  • Rhys Hoskins has 24 hits and an OBP of .309 to go with a slugging percentage of .444 this season.

Dodgers and Phillies Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

Cubs

W 6-2

Away

5/8/2022

Cubs

W 7-1

Away

5/9/2022

Pirates

L 5-1

Away

5/10/2022

Pirates

W 11-1

Away

5/11/2022

Pirates

L 5-3

Away

5/12/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/13/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/14/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/15/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/16/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/17/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/8/2022

Mets

W 3-2

Home

5/8/2022

Mets

L 6-1

Home

5/9/2022

Mariners

W 9-0

Away

5/10/2022

Mariners

L 5-4

Away

5/11/2022

Mariners

W 4-2

Away

5/12/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/13/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/14/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/15/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/17/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/18/2022

Padres

-

Home

How To Watch

May
12
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
