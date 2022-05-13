How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/12/2022

May 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) and Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrate at home plate after Hoskins hit a grand slam against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field on Thursday at Dodger Stadium against Zack Wheeler, who is starting for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is set for 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, May 12, 2022

Thursday, May 12, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dodgers vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Dodgers' .238 batting average is ninth-best in the league.

The Dodgers are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.1 runs per game (149 total).

The Dodgers' .324 on-base percentage is third-best in the league.

The Phillies' .249 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

The Phillies have scored the seventh-most runs in the league this season with 139.

The Phillies have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freeman paces the Dodgers with a team-leading batting average of .315.

Freeman ranks 83rd in homers and 88th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Mookie Betts has shown his power as he paces his team with five home runs.

Betts ranks 33rd in homers and 88th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Trea Turner has a team-high 22 runs batted in.

Max Muncy is hitting .138 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 25 walks.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in runs batted in with 19 and has a batting average of .269.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Harper ranks 22nd in home runs and 25th in RBI.

Nicholas Castellanos has 33 hits and an OBP of .366 to go with a slugging percentage of .509 this season.

Castellanos is 33rd among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 33rd in RBI.

Jean Segura has 29 hits this season and a slash line of .299/.364/.474.

Rhys Hoskins has 24 hits and an OBP of .309 to go with a slugging percentage of .444 this season.

Dodgers and Phillies Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/7/2022 Cubs W 6-2 Away 5/8/2022 Cubs W 7-1 Away 5/9/2022 Pirates L 5-1 Away 5/10/2022 Pirates W 11-1 Away 5/11/2022 Pirates L 5-3 Away 5/12/2022 Phillies - Home 5/13/2022 Phillies - Home 5/14/2022 Phillies - Home 5/15/2022 Phillies - Home 5/16/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/17/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/8/2022 Mets W 3-2 Home 5/8/2022 Mets L 6-1 Home 5/9/2022 Mariners W 9-0 Away 5/10/2022 Mariners L 5-4 Away 5/11/2022 Mariners W 4-2 Away 5/12/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/13/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/14/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/15/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/17/2022 Padres - Home 5/18/2022 Padres - Home

Regional restrictions apply.