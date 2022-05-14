How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against Jean Segura and the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium in the second of a four-game series, on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, May 13, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers vs. Phillies Batting Stats
- The Dodgers are eighth in MLB with a .241 batting average.
- The Dodgers have the No. 3 offense in MLB play scoring 5.2 runs per game (156 total runs).
- The Dodgers are second in the league with a .327 on-base percentage.
- The Phillies rank fourth in MLB with a .252 team batting average.
- The Phillies have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 148.
- The Phillies have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Freeman paces the Dodgers with a team-leading batting average of .310.
- Freeman ranks 84th in home runs and 89th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Mookie Betts has hit a team-best five home runs.
- Betts is 33rd in home runs and 89th in RBI so far this year.
- Trea Turner has collected a team-high 22 runs batted in.
- Max Muncy is hitting .144 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 27 walks.
Phillies Impact Players
- Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in home runs with seven and runs batted in with 22.
- In all of baseball, Harper is 12th in homers and 13th in RBI.
- Segura has 31 hits and an OBP of .369 to go with a slugging percentage of .485 this season.
- Overall, Segura is 33rd in home runs and 120th in RBI this year.
- Nicholas Castellanos is slashing .287/.352/.487 this season for the Phillies.
- Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia in batting average (.309) this season.
Dodgers and Phillies Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/8/2022
Cubs
W 7-1
Away
5/9/2022
Pirates
L 5-1
Away
5/10/2022
Pirates
W 11-1
Away
5/11/2022
Pirates
L 5-3
Away
5/12/2022
Phillies
L 9-7
Home
5/13/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/14/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/15/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/16/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/17/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/17/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/8/2022
Mets
L 6-1
Home
5/9/2022
Mariners
W 9-0
Away
5/10/2022
Mariners
L 5-4
Away
5/11/2022
Mariners
W 4-2
Away
5/12/2022
Dodgers
W 9-7
Away
5/13/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/14/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/15/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/17/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/18/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/19/2022
Padres
-
Home
