How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

May 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) rounds third base after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against Jean Segura and the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium in the second of a four-game series, on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, May 13, 2022

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dodgers vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Dodgers are eighth in MLB with a .241 batting average.

The Dodgers have the No. 3 offense in MLB play scoring 5.2 runs per game (156 total runs).

The Dodgers are second in the league with a .327 on-base percentage.

The Phillies rank fourth in MLB with a .252 team batting average.

The Phillies have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 148.

The Phillies have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freeman paces the Dodgers with a team-leading batting average of .310.

Freeman ranks 84th in home runs and 89th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Mookie Betts has hit a team-best five home runs.

Betts is 33rd in home runs and 89th in RBI so far this year.

Trea Turner has collected a team-high 22 runs batted in.

Max Muncy is hitting .144 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 27 walks.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in home runs with seven and runs batted in with 22.

In all of baseball, Harper is 12th in homers and 13th in RBI.

Segura has 31 hits and an OBP of .369 to go with a slugging percentage of .485 this season.

Overall, Segura is 33rd in home runs and 120th in RBI this year.

Nicholas Castellanos is slashing .287/.352/.487 this season for the Phillies.

Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia in batting average (.309) this season.

Dodgers and Phillies Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/8/2022 Cubs W 7-1 Away 5/9/2022 Pirates L 5-1 Away 5/10/2022 Pirates W 11-1 Away 5/11/2022 Pirates L 5-3 Away 5/12/2022 Phillies L 9-7 Home 5/13/2022 Phillies - Home 5/14/2022 Phillies - Home 5/15/2022 Phillies - Home 5/16/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/17/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/17/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/8/2022 Mets L 6-1 Home 5/9/2022 Mariners W 9-0 Away 5/10/2022 Mariners L 5-4 Away 5/11/2022 Mariners W 4-2 Away 5/12/2022 Dodgers W 9-7 Away 5/13/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/14/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/15/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/17/2022 Padres - Home 5/18/2022 Padres - Home 5/19/2022 Padres - Home

