How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) rounds third base after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against Jean Segura and the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium in the second of a four-game series, on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, May 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dodgers vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers are eighth in MLB with a .241 batting average.
  • The Dodgers have the No. 3 offense in MLB play scoring 5.2 runs per game (156 total runs).
  • The Dodgers are second in the league with a .327 on-base percentage.
  • The Phillies rank fourth in MLB with a .252 team batting average.
  • The Phillies have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 148.
  • The Phillies have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freeman paces the Dodgers with a team-leading batting average of .310.
  • Freeman ranks 84th in home runs and 89th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Mookie Betts has hit a team-best five home runs.
  • Betts is 33rd in home runs and 89th in RBI so far this year.
  • Trea Turner has collected a team-high 22 runs batted in.
  • Max Muncy is hitting .144 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 27 walks.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in home runs with seven and runs batted in with 22.
  • In all of baseball, Harper is 12th in homers and 13th in RBI.
  • Segura has 31 hits and an OBP of .369 to go with a slugging percentage of .485 this season.
  • Overall, Segura is 33rd in home runs and 120th in RBI this year.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is slashing .287/.352/.487 this season for the Phillies.
  • Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia in batting average (.309) this season.

Dodgers and Phillies Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/8/2022

Cubs

W 7-1

Away

5/9/2022

Pirates

L 5-1

Away

5/10/2022

Pirates

W 11-1

Away

5/11/2022

Pirates

L 5-3

Away

5/12/2022

Phillies

L 9-7

Home

5/13/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/14/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/15/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/16/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/17/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/17/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/8/2022

Mets

L 6-1

Home

5/9/2022

Mariners

W 9-0

Away

5/10/2022

Mariners

L 5-4

Away

5/11/2022

Mariners

W 4-2

Away

5/12/2022

Dodgers

W 9-7

Away

5/13/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/14/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/15/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/17/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/18/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/19/2022

Padres

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
13
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

