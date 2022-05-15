How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

May 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) makes a running catch on a ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (not pictured) in the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Philadelphia Phillies and Nicholas Castellanos on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Saturday, May 14, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dodgers vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Dodgers rank ninth in MLB with a .243 batting average.

The Dodgers have the top offense in MLB play scoring 5.4 runs per game (166 total runs).

The Dodgers rank second in baseball with a .329 on-base percentage.

The Phillies rank second in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

The Phillies have scored the fifth-most runs in the league this season with 160.

The Phillies have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .310 batting average.

Freeman ranks 96th in home runs and 101st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Mookie Betts' five home runs lead his team.

Betts is 34th in home runs and 87th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Trea Turner has racked up a team-high 23 runs batted in.

Justin Turner has plated a team-leading 23 runs batted in.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in home runs with eight and runs batted in with 24.

Harper ranks eighth in home runs and eighth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Castellanos has 35 hits and an OBP of .351 to go with a slugging percentage of .488 this season.

Overall, Castellanos is 34th in home runs and 20th in RBI this year.

Jean Segura is slashing .307/.369/.485 this season for the Phillies.

Kyle Schwarber's eight home runs are most among Philadelphia batters. He's driven in 20 runs this season while slugging .431.

Dodgers and Phillies Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/9/2022 Pirates L 5-1 Away 5/10/2022 Pirates W 11-1 Away 5/11/2022 Pirates L 5-3 Away 5/12/2022 Phillies L 9-7 Home 5/13/2022 Phillies L 12-10 Home 5/14/2022 Phillies - Home 5/15/2022 Phillies - Home 5/16/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/17/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/17/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/18/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/9/2022 Mariners W 9-0 Away 5/10/2022 Mariners L 5-4 Away 5/11/2022 Mariners W 4-2 Away 5/12/2022 Dodgers W 9-7 Away 5/13/2022 Dodgers W 12-10 Away 5/14/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/15/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/17/2022 Padres - Home 5/18/2022 Padres - Home 5/19/2022 Padres - Home 5/20/2022 Dodgers - Home

Regional restrictions apply.