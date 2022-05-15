How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Philadelphia Phillies and Nicholas Castellanos on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Dodgers vs. Phillies Batting Stats
- The Dodgers rank ninth in MLB with a .243 batting average.
- The Dodgers have the top offense in MLB play scoring 5.4 runs per game (166 total runs).
- The Dodgers rank second in baseball with a .329 on-base percentage.
- The Phillies rank second in MLB with a .256 team batting average.
- The Phillies have scored the fifth-most runs in the league this season with 160.
- The Phillies have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .310 batting average.
- Freeman ranks 96th in home runs and 101st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Mookie Betts' five home runs lead his team.
- Betts is 34th in home runs and 87th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Trea Turner has racked up a team-high 23 runs batted in.
- Justin Turner has plated a team-leading 23 runs batted in.
Phillies Impact Players
- Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in home runs with eight and runs batted in with 24.
- Harper ranks eighth in home runs and eighth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Castellanos has 35 hits and an OBP of .351 to go with a slugging percentage of .488 this season.
- Overall, Castellanos is 34th in home runs and 20th in RBI this year.
- Jean Segura is slashing .307/.369/.485 this season for the Phillies.
- Kyle Schwarber's eight home runs are most among Philadelphia batters. He's driven in 20 runs this season while slugging .431.
Dodgers and Phillies Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/9/2022
Pirates
L 5-1
Away
5/10/2022
Pirates
W 11-1
Away
5/11/2022
Pirates
L 5-3
Away
5/12/2022
Phillies
L 9-7
Home
5/13/2022
Phillies
L 12-10
Home
5/14/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/15/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/16/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/17/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/17/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/18/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/9/2022
Mariners
W 9-0
Away
5/10/2022
Mariners
L 5-4
Away
5/11/2022
Mariners
W 4-2
Away
5/12/2022
Dodgers
W 9-7
Away
5/13/2022
Dodgers
W 12-10
Away
5/14/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/15/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/17/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/18/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/19/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/20/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
14
2022
Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)