How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) makes a running catch on a ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (not pictured) in the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Philadelphia Phillies and Nicholas Castellanos on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dodgers vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers rank ninth in MLB with a .243 batting average.
  • The Dodgers have the top offense in MLB play scoring 5.4 runs per game (166 total runs).
  • The Dodgers rank second in baseball with a .329 on-base percentage.
  • The Phillies rank second in MLB with a .256 team batting average.
  • The Phillies have scored the fifth-most runs in the league this season with 160.
  • The Phillies have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .310 batting average.
  • Freeman ranks 96th in home runs and 101st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Mookie Betts' five home runs lead his team.
  • Betts is 34th in home runs and 87th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Trea Turner has racked up a team-high 23 runs batted in.
  • Justin Turner has plated a team-leading 23 runs batted in.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in home runs with eight and runs batted in with 24.
  • Harper ranks eighth in home runs and eighth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Castellanos has 35 hits and an OBP of .351 to go with a slugging percentage of .488 this season.
  • Overall, Castellanos is 34th in home runs and 20th in RBI this year.
  • Jean Segura is slashing .307/.369/.485 this season for the Phillies.
  • Kyle Schwarber's eight home runs are most among Philadelphia batters. He's driven in 20 runs this season while slugging .431.

Dodgers and Phillies Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/9/2022

Pirates

L 5-1

Away

5/10/2022

Pirates

W 11-1

Away

5/11/2022

Pirates

L 5-3

Away

5/12/2022

Phillies

L 9-7

Home

5/13/2022

Phillies

L 12-10

Home

5/14/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/15/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/16/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/17/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/17/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/18/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/9/2022

Mariners

W 9-0

Away

5/10/2022

Mariners

L 5-4

Away

5/11/2022

Mariners

W 4-2

Away

5/12/2022

Dodgers

W 9-7

Away

5/13/2022

Dodgers

W 12-10

Away

5/14/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/15/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/17/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/18/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/19/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/20/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

