How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

May 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) makes a running catch on a ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (not pictured) in the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the field on Sunday at Dodger Stadium against Aaron Nola, who is starting for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022

4:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dodgers vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Dodgers' .241 batting average is ninth-best in the league.

The Dodgers are the second-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 5.3 runs per game (169 total).

The Dodgers' .327 on-base percentage ranks third-best in baseball.

The Phillies' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

The Phillies have scored 168 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Phillies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .318.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .303 batting average.

Of all hitters in the majors, Freeman is 97th in homers and 108th in RBI.

Betts' six home runs are a team-high total.

Betts ranks 25th in homers in the majors and 69th in RBI.

Trea Turner has collected a team-best 23 runs batted in.

Justin Turner has put up a team-high 23 runs batted in.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper is batting .305 this season with a team-high nine home runs and 27 RBI.

Harper's home run total puts him fifth in MLB, and he is fourth in RBI.

Jean Segura is batting .305 with an OBP of .365 and a slugging percentage of .505 this season.

Segura is currently 25th in home runs and 95th in RBI in the major leagues.

Nicholas Castellanos has collected 36 base hits, an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .480 this season.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs with nine while driving in 21 runs and slugging .450.

Dodgers and Phillies Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/10/2022 Pirates W 11-1 Away 5/11/2022 Pirates L 5-3 Away 5/12/2022 Phillies L 9-7 Home 5/13/2022 Phillies L 12-10 Home 5/14/2022 Phillies L 8-3 Home 5/15/2022 Phillies - Home 5/16/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/17/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/17/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/18/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/20/2022 Phillies - Away

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/10/2022 Mariners L 5-4 Away 5/11/2022 Mariners W 4-2 Away 5/12/2022 Dodgers W 9-7 Away 5/13/2022 Dodgers W 12-10 Away 5/14/2022 Dodgers W 8-3 Away 5/15/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/17/2022 Padres - Home 5/18/2022 Padres - Home 5/19/2022 Padres - Home 5/20/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/21/2022 Dodgers - Home

Regional restrictions apply.