How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/20/2022

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against Rhys Hoskins and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Friday, at 7:05 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, May 20, 2022

Friday, May 20, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Dodgers vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Dodgers have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.245).

The Dodgers score the most runs in baseball (203 total, 5.5 per game).

The Dodgers are the top team in baseball this season with a .331 on-base percentage.

The Phillies rank second in MLB with a .251 team batting average.

The Phillies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking eighth with 175 total runs this season.

The Phillies have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

Dodgers Impact Players

Mookie Betts paces the Dodgers with eight home runs.

Of all hitters in the majors, Betts' home runs rank him 16th, and his RBI tally puts him 46th.

Freeman has a club-best .312 batting average.

Freeman ranks 118th in homers and 61st in RBI in the majors.

Trea Turner leads the Dodgers with 28 runs batted in.

Justin Turner has a team-leading 28 runs batted in.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper is batting .305 with nine home runs and 27 RBI. All three of those stats are tops among Philadelphia hitters this season.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Harper is ninth in homers and 11th in RBI.

Jean Segura has collected 35 hits this season and has an OBP of .349. He's slugging .471 on the year.

Among all MLB hitters, Segura ranks 40th in homers and 117th in RBI.

Nicholas Castellanos has collected 38 base hits, an OBP of .335 and a slugging percentage of .443 this season.

Hoskins has collected 33 hits this season and has an OBP of .316. He's slugging .457 on the year.

Dodgers and Phillies Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/15/2022 Phillies W 5-4 Home 5/16/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-4 Home 5/17/2022 Diamondbacks W 7-6 Home 5/17/2022 Diamondbacks W 12-3 Home 5/18/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Home 5/20/2022 Phillies - Away 5/21/2022 Phillies - Away 5/22/2022 Phillies - Away 5/23/2022 Nationals - Away 5/24/2022 Nationals - Away 5/25/2022 Nationals - Away

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/14/2022 Dodgers W 8-3 Away 5/15/2022 Dodgers L 5-4 Away 5/17/2022 Padres L 3-0 Home 5/18/2022 Padres W 3-0 Home 5/19/2022 Padres L 2-0 Home 5/20/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/21/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/22/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/23/2022 Braves - Away 5/24/2022 Braves - Away 5/25/2022 Braves - Away

