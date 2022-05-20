How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/20/2022

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against Rhys Hoskins and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Friday, at 7:05 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, May 20, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Dodgers vs. Phillies Batting Stats
- The Dodgers have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.245).
- The Dodgers score the most runs in baseball (203 total, 5.5 per game).
- The Dodgers are the top team in baseball this season with a .331 on-base percentage.
- The Phillies rank second in MLB with a .251 team batting average.
- The Phillies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking eighth with 175 total runs this season.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).
Dodgers Impact Players
- Mookie Betts paces the Dodgers with eight home runs.
- Of all hitters in the majors, Betts' home runs rank him 16th, and his RBI tally puts him 46th.
- Freeman has a club-best .312 batting average.
- Freeman ranks 118th in homers and 61st in RBI in the majors.
- Trea Turner leads the Dodgers with 28 runs batted in.
- Justin Turner has a team-leading 28 runs batted in.
Phillies Impact Players
- Bryce Harper is batting .305 with nine home runs and 27 RBI. All three of those stats are tops among Philadelphia hitters this season.
- Among all batters in the big leagues, Harper is ninth in homers and 11th in RBI.
- Jean Segura has collected 35 hits this season and has an OBP of .349. He's slugging .471 on the year.
- Among all MLB hitters, Segura ranks 40th in homers and 117th in RBI.
- Nicholas Castellanos has collected 38 base hits, an OBP of .335 and a slugging percentage of .443 this season.
- Hoskins has collected 33 hits this season and has an OBP of .316. He's slugging .457 on the year.
Dodgers and Phillies Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/15/2022
Phillies
W 5-4
Home
5/16/2022
Diamondbacks
W 5-4
Home
5/17/2022
Diamondbacks
W 7-6
Home
5/17/2022
Diamondbacks
W 12-3
Home
5/18/2022
Diamondbacks
W 5-3
Home
5/20/2022
Phillies
-
Away
5/21/2022
Phillies
-
Away
5/22/2022
Phillies
-
Away
5/23/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/24/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/25/2022
Nationals
-
Away
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/14/2022
Dodgers
W 8-3
Away
5/15/2022
Dodgers
L 5-4
Away
5/17/2022
Padres
L 3-0
Home
5/18/2022
Padres
W 3-0
Home
5/19/2022
Padres
L 2-0
Home
5/20/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/21/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/22/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/23/2022
Braves
-
Away
5/24/2022
Braves
-
Away
5/25/2022
Braves
-
Away
