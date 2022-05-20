How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/20/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) reacts during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against Rhys Hoskins and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Friday, at 7:05 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.245).
  • The Dodgers score the most runs in baseball (203 total, 5.5 per game).
  • The Dodgers are the top team in baseball this season with a .331 on-base percentage.
  • The Phillies rank second in MLB with a .251 team batting average.
  • The Phillies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking eighth with 175 total runs this season.
  • The Phillies have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Mookie Betts paces the Dodgers with eight home runs.
  • Of all hitters in the majors, Betts' home runs rank him 16th, and his RBI tally puts him 46th.
  • Freeman has a club-best .312 batting average.
  • Freeman ranks 118th in homers and 61st in RBI in the majors.
  • Trea Turner leads the Dodgers with 28 runs batted in.
  • Justin Turner has a team-leading 28 runs batted in.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper is batting .305 with nine home runs and 27 RBI. All three of those stats are tops among Philadelphia hitters this season.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Harper is ninth in homers and 11th in RBI.
  • Jean Segura has collected 35 hits this season and has an OBP of .349. He's slugging .471 on the year.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Segura ranks 40th in homers and 117th in RBI.
  • Nicholas Castellanos has collected 38 base hits, an OBP of .335 and a slugging percentage of .443 this season.
  • Hoskins has collected 33 hits this season and has an OBP of .316. He's slugging .457 on the year.

Dodgers and Phillies Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/15/2022

Phillies

W 5-4

Home

5/16/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-4

Home

5/17/2022

Diamondbacks

W 7-6

Home

5/17/2022

Diamondbacks

W 12-3

Home

5/18/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-3

Home

5/20/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/21/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/22/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/23/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/24/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/25/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/14/2022

Dodgers

W 8-3

Away

5/15/2022

Dodgers

L 5-4

Away

5/17/2022

Padres

L 3-0

Home

5/18/2022

Padres

W 3-0

Home

5/19/2022

Padres

L 2-0

Home

5/20/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/21/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/22/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/23/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/24/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/25/2022

Braves

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
20
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

