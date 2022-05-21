How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Mitch White gets the nod on the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Jean Segura and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.
Phillies vs. Dodgers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Phillies vs. Dodgers Batting Stats
- The Phillies have the third-best batting average in the league (.250).
- The Phillies have the No. 9 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (176 total runs).
- The Phillies are 14th in the league with a .311 on-base percentage.
- The Dodgers' .246 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.
- The Dodgers lead MLB with 207 runs scored this season.
- No team gets on base better than the Dodgers, who have a league-best .333 OBP this season.
Phillies Impact Players
- Bryce Harper leads the squad with a batting average of .305, while pacing the Phillies in home runs, with nine and runs batted in with 27.
- Including all MLB hitters, Harper ranks 16th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- Jean Segura has three doubles, six home runs and nine walks while batting .293.
- Segura is 41st in homers and 123rd in RBI in the big leagues.
- Rhys Hoskins is batting .234 with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks.
- Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .264 with nine doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Mookie Betts is batting .260 this season with a team-high eight home runs.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Betts' home run total ranks 18th and his RBI tally ranks 49th.
- Freddie Freeman leads Los Angeles in batting with a .322 average while slugging three homers and driving in 21 runs.
- Overall, Freeman is 121st in home runs and 35th in RBI this season.
- Trea Turner leads Los Angeles in RBI with 29 while batting .283 with two home runs.
- Justin Turner leads Los Angeles in runs batted in (29) this season. He's batting .198 while slugging .359.
Phillies and Dodgers Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/15/2022
Dodgers
L 5-4
Away
5/17/2022
Padres
L 3-0
Home
5/18/2022
Padres
W 3-0
Home
5/19/2022
Padres
L 2-0
Home
5/20/2022
Dodgers
L 4-1
Home
5/21/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/22/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/23/2022
Braves
-
Away
5/24/2022
Braves
-
Away
5/25/2022
Braves
-
Away
5/26/2022
Braves
-
Away
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/16/2022
Diamondbacks
W 5-4
Home
5/17/2022
Diamondbacks
W 7-6
Home
5/17/2022
Diamondbacks
W 12-3
Home
5/18/2022
Diamondbacks
W 5-3
Home
5/20/2022
Phillies
W 4-1
Away
5/21/2022
Phillies
-
Away
5/22/2022
Phillies
-
Away
5/23/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/24/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/25/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/26/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
21
2022
Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)