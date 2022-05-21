How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) reacts during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Mitch White gets the nod on the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Jean Segura and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Dodgers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Dodgers Batting Stats

  • The Phillies have the third-best batting average in the league (.250).
  • The Phillies have the No. 9 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (176 total runs).
  • The Phillies are 14th in the league with a .311 on-base percentage.
  • The Dodgers' .246 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.
  • The Dodgers lead MLB with 207 runs scored this season.
  • No team gets on base better than the Dodgers, who have a league-best .333 OBP this season.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper leads the squad with a batting average of .305, while pacing the Phillies in home runs, with nine and runs batted in with 27.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Harper ranks 16th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
  • Jean Segura has three doubles, six home runs and nine walks while batting .293.
  • Segura is 41st in homers and 123rd in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Rhys Hoskins is batting .234 with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .264 with nine doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Mookie Betts is batting .260 this season with a team-high eight home runs.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Betts' home run total ranks 18th and his RBI tally ranks 49th.
  • Freddie Freeman leads Los Angeles in batting with a .322 average while slugging three homers and driving in 21 runs.
  • Overall, Freeman is 121st in home runs and 35th in RBI this season.
  • Trea Turner leads Los Angeles in RBI with 29 while batting .283 with two home runs.
  • Justin Turner leads Los Angeles in runs batted in (29) this season. He's batting .198 while slugging .359.

Phillies and Dodgers Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/15/2022

Dodgers

L 5-4

Away

5/17/2022

Padres

L 3-0

Home

5/18/2022

Padres

W 3-0

Home

5/19/2022

Padres

L 2-0

Home

5/20/2022

Dodgers

L 4-1

Home

5/21/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/22/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/23/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/24/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/25/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/26/2022

Braves

-

Away

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/16/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-4

Home

5/17/2022

Diamondbacks

W 7-6

Home

5/17/2022

Diamondbacks

W 12-3

Home

5/18/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-3

Home

5/20/2022

Phillies

W 4-1

Away

5/21/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/22/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/23/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/24/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/25/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/26/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
21
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

