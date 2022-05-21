How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) reacts during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Mitch White gets the nod on the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Jean Segura and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Dodgers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022

Saturday, May 21, 2022 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Phillies vs. Dodgers Batting Stats

The Phillies have the third-best batting average in the league (.250).

The Phillies have the No. 9 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (176 total runs).

The Phillies are 14th in the league with a .311 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers' .246 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

The Dodgers lead MLB with 207 runs scored this season.

No team gets on base better than the Dodgers, who have a league-best .333 OBP this season.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper leads the squad with a batting average of .305, while pacing the Phillies in home runs, with nine and runs batted in with 27.

Including all MLB hitters, Harper ranks 16th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Jean Segura has three doubles, six home runs and nine walks while batting .293.

Segura is 41st in homers and 123rd in RBI in the big leagues.

Rhys Hoskins is batting .234 with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .264 with nine doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.

Dodgers Impact Players

Mookie Betts is batting .260 this season with a team-high eight home runs.

Among all hitters in the majors, Betts' home run total ranks 18th and his RBI tally ranks 49th.

Freddie Freeman leads Los Angeles in batting with a .322 average while slugging three homers and driving in 21 runs.

Overall, Freeman is 121st in home runs and 35th in RBI this season.

Trea Turner leads Los Angeles in RBI with 29 while batting .283 with two home runs.

Justin Turner leads Los Angeles in runs batted in (29) this season. He's batting .198 while slugging .359.

Phillies and Dodgers Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/15/2022 Dodgers L 5-4 Away 5/17/2022 Padres L 3-0 Home 5/18/2022 Padres W 3-0 Home 5/19/2022 Padres L 2-0 Home 5/20/2022 Dodgers L 4-1 Home 5/21/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/22/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/23/2022 Braves - Away 5/24/2022 Braves - Away 5/25/2022 Braves - Away 5/26/2022 Braves - Away

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/16/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-4 Home 5/17/2022 Diamondbacks W 7-6 Home 5/17/2022 Diamondbacks W 12-3 Home 5/18/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Home 5/20/2022 Phillies W 4-1 Away 5/21/2022 Phillies - Away 5/22/2022 Phillies - Away 5/23/2022 Nationals - Away 5/24/2022 Nationals - Away 5/25/2022 Nationals - Away 5/26/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

