How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 21, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper (3) bats against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper and Freddie Freeman take the field when the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers' .248 batting average is fifth-best in the league.
  • The Dodgers have the top offense in MLB play scoring 5.5 runs per game (214 total runs).
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with a .334 on-base percentage.
  • The Phillies rank fourth in MLB with a .249 team batting average.
  • The Phillies have scored 180 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Phillies have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Mookie Betts paces the Dodgers with nine long balls.
  • Betts' home runs place him 11th in baseball, and he ranks 25th in RBI.
  • Freeman has a club-high .311 batting average.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Freeman ranks 128th in home runs and 40th in RBI.
  • Trea Turner has collected a team-best 29 runs batted in.
  • Justin Turner has put up a team-leading 29 runs batted in.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Harper leads Philadelphia in runs batted in with 27 while batting .304, which is also best on the team.
  • Harper ranks 11th in home runs and 13th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Jean Segura has collected 37 hits this season and has an OBP of .343. He's slugging .465 on the year.
  • Segura ranks 41st among all batters in the majors in home runs, and 115th in RBI.
  • Rhys Hoskins has 34 hits this season and a slash line of .234/.313/.441.
  • Kyle Schwarber's 10 home runs are most among Philadelphia batters. He's driven in 22 runs this season while slugging .457.

Dodgers and Phillies Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/17/2022

Diamondbacks

W 7-6

Home

5/17/2022

Diamondbacks

W 12-3

Home

5/18/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-3

Home

5/20/2022

Phillies

W 4-1

Away

5/21/2022

Phillies

W 7-4

Away

5/22/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/23/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/24/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/25/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/26/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/27/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/17/2022

Padres

L 3-0

Home

5/18/2022

Padres

W 3-0

Home

5/19/2022

Padres

L 2-0

Home

5/20/2022

Dodgers

L 4-1

Home

5/21/2022

Dodgers

L 7-4

Home

5/22/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/23/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/24/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/25/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/26/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/27/2022

Mets

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
1:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

