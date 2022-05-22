How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

May 21, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper (3) bats against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper and Freddie Freeman take the field when the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022

Sunday, May 22, 2022 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dodgers vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Dodgers' .248 batting average is fifth-best in the league.

The Dodgers have the top offense in MLB play scoring 5.5 runs per game (214 total runs).

The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with a .334 on-base percentage.

The Phillies rank fourth in MLB with a .249 team batting average.

The Phillies have scored 180 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Phillies have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).

Dodgers Impact Players

Mookie Betts paces the Dodgers with nine long balls.

Betts' home runs place him 11th in baseball, and he ranks 25th in RBI.

Freeman has a club-high .311 batting average.

Of all MLB hitters, Freeman ranks 128th in home runs and 40th in RBI.

Trea Turner has collected a team-best 29 runs batted in.

Justin Turner has put up a team-leading 29 runs batted in.

Phillies Impact Players

Harper leads Philadelphia in runs batted in with 27 while batting .304, which is also best on the team.

Harper ranks 11th in home runs and 13th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Jean Segura has collected 37 hits this season and has an OBP of .343. He's slugging .465 on the year.

Segura ranks 41st among all batters in the majors in home runs, and 115th in RBI.

Rhys Hoskins has 34 hits this season and a slash line of .234/.313/.441.

Kyle Schwarber's 10 home runs are most among Philadelphia batters. He's driven in 22 runs this season while slugging .457.

Dodgers and Phillies Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/17/2022 Diamondbacks W 7-6 Home 5/17/2022 Diamondbacks W 12-3 Home 5/18/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Home 5/20/2022 Phillies W 4-1 Away 5/21/2022 Phillies W 7-4 Away 5/22/2022 Phillies - Away 5/23/2022 Nationals - Away 5/24/2022 Nationals - Away 5/25/2022 Nationals - Away 5/26/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 5/27/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/17/2022 Padres L 3-0 Home 5/18/2022 Padres W 3-0 Home 5/19/2022 Padres L 2-0 Home 5/20/2022 Dodgers L 4-1 Home 5/21/2022 Dodgers L 7-4 Home 5/22/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/23/2022 Braves - Away 5/24/2022 Braves - Away 5/25/2022 Braves - Away 5/26/2022 Braves - Away 5/27/2022 Mets - Away

Regional restrictions apply.