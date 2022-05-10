How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts after striking out against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

May 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts after striking out against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Gonsolin will take the mound first for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET for this second game in a three-game series.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers rank 13th in the league with a .235 batting average.
  • The Dodgers have the No. 5 offense in baseball scoring 5.0 runs per game (135 total runs).
  • The Dodgers rank fourth in the league with an on-base percentage of .322.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates rank 22nd in the league with 106 total runs scored this season.
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Mookie Betts has swatted a team- leading five home runs.
  • Betts is 31st in home runs and 67th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Freddie Freeman is hitting .317 to lead the lineup.
  • Freeman is 73rd in homers and 67th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Trea Turner has sent home a team-high 21 runs batted in.
  • Max Muncy is hitting .136 with three doubles, three home runs and 22 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ben Gamel leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 13 and has a batting average of .306.
  • In all of the major leagues, Gamel ranks 120th in home runs and 67th in RBI.
  • Hayes' batting average of .341 leads all Pittsburgh hitters this season.
  • Hayes is 294th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 188th in RBI.
  • Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in home runs with four. He's driven in 11 runs and is slugging .457.
  • Bryan Reynolds is slugging .404 this season, with a team-best four homers while driving in six runs.

Dodgers and Pirates Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/4/2022

Giants

W 9-1

Home

5/7/2022

Cubs

W 7-0

Away

5/7/2022

Cubs

W 6-2

Away

5/8/2022

Cubs

W 7-1

Away

5/9/2022

Pirates

L 5-1

Away

5/10/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/11/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/12/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/13/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/14/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/15/2022

Phillies

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/4/2022

Tigers

W 7-2

Away

5/7/2022

Reds

L 9-2

Away

5/7/2022

Reds

W 8-5

Away

5/8/2022

Reds

L 7-3

Away

5/9/2022

Dodgers

W 5-1

Home

5/10/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/11/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/12/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/13/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/14/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/15/2022

Reds

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
10
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


