How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

Tony Gonsolin will take the mound first for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET for this second game in a three-game series.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Dodgers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Dodgers rank 13th in the league with a .235 batting average.

The Dodgers have the No. 5 offense in baseball scoring 5.0 runs per game (135 total runs).

The Dodgers rank fourth in the league with an on-base percentage of .322.

The Pirates have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

The Pirates rank 22nd in the league with 106 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

Mookie Betts has swatted a team- leading five home runs.

Betts is 31st in home runs and 67th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Freddie Freeman is hitting .317 to lead the lineup.

Freeman is 73rd in homers and 67th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Trea Turner has sent home a team-high 21 runs batted in.

Max Muncy is hitting .136 with three doubles, three home runs and 22 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Ben Gamel leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 13 and has a batting average of .306.

In all of the major leagues, Gamel ranks 120th in home runs and 67th in RBI.

Hayes' batting average of .341 leads all Pittsburgh hitters this season.

Hayes is 294th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 188th in RBI.

Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in home runs with four. He's driven in 11 runs and is slugging .457.

Bryan Reynolds is slugging .404 this season, with a team-best four homers while driving in six runs.

Dodgers and Pirates Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/4/2022 Giants W 9-1 Home 5/7/2022 Cubs W 7-0 Away 5/7/2022 Cubs W 6-2 Away 5/8/2022 Cubs W 7-1 Away 5/9/2022 Pirates L 5-1 Away 5/10/2022 Pirates - Away 5/11/2022 Pirates - Away 5/12/2022 Phillies - Home 5/13/2022 Phillies - Home 5/14/2022 Phillies - Home 5/15/2022 Phillies - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/4/2022 Tigers W 7-2 Away 5/7/2022 Reds L 9-2 Away 5/7/2022 Reds W 8-5 Away 5/8/2022 Reds L 7-3 Away 5/9/2022 Dodgers W 5-1 Home 5/10/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/11/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/12/2022 Reds - Home 5/13/2022 Reds - Home 5/14/2022 Reds - Home 5/15/2022 Reds - Home

