How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tony Gonsolin will take the mound first for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET for this second game in a three-game series.
Dodgers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 10, 2022
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Dodgers vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Dodgers rank 13th in the league with a .235 batting average.
- The Dodgers have the No. 5 offense in baseball scoring 5.0 runs per game (135 total runs).
- The Dodgers rank fourth in the league with an on-base percentage of .322.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
- The Pirates rank 22nd in the league with 106 total runs scored this season.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Mookie Betts has swatted a team- leading five home runs.
- Betts is 31st in home runs and 67th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Freddie Freeman is hitting .317 to lead the lineup.
- Freeman is 73rd in homers and 67th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Trea Turner has sent home a team-high 21 runs batted in.
- Max Muncy is hitting .136 with three doubles, three home runs and 22 walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Ben Gamel leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 13 and has a batting average of .306.
- In all of the major leagues, Gamel ranks 120th in home runs and 67th in RBI.
- Hayes' batting average of .341 leads all Pittsburgh hitters this season.
- Hayes is 294th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 188th in RBI.
- Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in home runs with four. He's driven in 11 runs and is slugging .457.
- Bryan Reynolds is slugging .404 this season, with a team-best four homers while driving in six runs.
Dodgers and Pirates Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/4/2022
Giants
W 9-1
Home
5/7/2022
Cubs
W 7-0
Away
5/7/2022
Cubs
W 6-2
Away
5/8/2022
Cubs
W 7-1
Away
5/9/2022
Pirates
L 5-1
Away
5/10/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/11/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/12/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/13/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/14/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/15/2022
Phillies
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/4/2022
Tigers
W 7-2
Away
5/7/2022
Reds
L 9-2
Away
5/7/2022
Reds
W 8-5
Away
5/8/2022
Reds
L 7-3
Away
5/9/2022
Dodgers
W 5-1
Home
5/10/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/11/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/12/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/13/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/14/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/15/2022
Reds
-
Home
How To Watch
May
10
2022
Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)