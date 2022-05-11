How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ke'Bryan Hayes and Freddie Freeman will hit the field when the Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Wednesday at PNC Park.
Dodgers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Dodgers vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Dodgers' .241 batting average is ninth-best in the league.
- The Dodgers are the third-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.2 runs per game (146 total).
- The Dodgers are third in baseball with a .326 on-base percentage.
- The Pirates' .243 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.
- The Pirates have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 107 (3.8 per game).
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .314 batting average.
- Including all MLB hitters, Freeman ranks 16th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
- Mookie Betts has shown off his power as he leads his team with five home runs.
- Betts ranks 32nd in homers and 76th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Trea Turner leads the Dodgers with 22 runs batted in.
- Max Muncy has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 24 walks while batting .143.
Pirates Impact Players
- Ben Gamel is batting .295 for Pittsburgh with a team-high 13 RBI.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Gamel ranks 123rd in home runs and 76th in RBI.
- Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting with a .344 average.
- Hayes is 290th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 193rd in RBI.
- Bryan Reynolds' four home runs lead all Pittsburgh hitters, and he's slugging .412.
- Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in home runs with four while driving in 11 runs and slugging .446.
Dodgers and Pirates Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/7/2022
Cubs
W 7-0
Away
5/7/2022
Cubs
W 6-2
Away
5/8/2022
Cubs
W 7-1
Away
5/9/2022
Pirates
L 5-1
Away
5/10/2022
Pirates
W 11-1
Away
5/11/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/12/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/13/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/14/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/15/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/16/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/7/2022
Reds
L 9-2
Away
5/7/2022
Reds
W 8-5
Away
5/8/2022
Reds
L 7-3
Away
5/9/2022
Dodgers
W 5-1
Home
5/10/2022
Dodgers
L 11-1
Home
5/11/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/12/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/13/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/14/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/15/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/16/2022
Cubs
-
Away
