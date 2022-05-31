How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

May 29, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) runs down Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Josh Rojas (10) during the eighth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field on Monday at Dodger Stadium against Walker Buehler, who will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, May 30, 2022

Monday, May 30, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dodgers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Dodgers' .253 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.

The Dodgers score the most runs in baseball (262 total, 5.6 per game).

The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with a .337 on-base percentage.

The Pirates rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .221.

The Pirates have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 155 (3.4 per game).

The Pirates have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

Mookie Betts has swatted a team-high 14 home runs.

Of all hitters in baseball, Betts is second in homers and 12th in RBI.

Freddie Freeman is batting .306 to lead the lineup.

Freeman ranks 115th in homers and 16th in RBI in the big leagues.

Trea Turner has driven in a team-high 40 runs batted in.

Justin Turner has 14 doubles, four home runs and 13 walks while batting .224.

Pirates Impact Players

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.284) this season.

In all of baseball, Hayes ranks 284th in home runs and 146th in RBI.

Reynolds is slugging .375 this season, with a team-best six homers while driving in 10 runs.

Reynolds is currently 54th in home runs and 236th in RBI in the major leagues.

Michael Chavis has 32 hits this season and a slash line of .286/.320/.473.

Diego Castillo has 26 hits and an OBP of .267 to go with a slugging percentage of .345 this season.

Dodgers and Pirates Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/25/2022 Nationals L 1-0 Away 5/26/2022 Diamondbacks W 14-1 Away 5/27/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-4 Away 5/28/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Away 5/29/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-1 Away 5/30/2022 Pirates - Home 5/31/2022 Pirates - Home 6/1/2022 Pirates - Home 6/2/2022 Mets - Home 6/3/2022 Mets - Home 6/4/2022 Mets - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/24/2022 Rockies L 2-1 Home 5/25/2022 Rockies W 10-5 Home 5/27/2022 Padres L 4-3 Away 5/28/2022 Padres W 4-2 Away 5/29/2022 Padres L 4-2 Away 5/30/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/31/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/1/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/3/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 6/4/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 6/5/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

