How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 29, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) runs down Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Josh Rojas (10) during the eighth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

May 29, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) runs down Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Josh Rojas (10) during the eighth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field on Monday at Dodger Stadium against Walker Buehler, who will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, May 30, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dodgers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers' .253 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Dodgers score the most runs in baseball (262 total, 5.6 per game).
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with a .337 on-base percentage.
  • The Pirates rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .221.
  • The Pirates have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 155 (3.4 per game).
  • The Pirates have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Mookie Betts has swatted a team-high 14 home runs.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Betts is second in homers and 12th in RBI.
  • Freddie Freeman is batting .306 to lead the lineup.
  • Freeman ranks 115th in homers and 16th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Trea Turner has driven in a team-high 40 runs batted in.
  • Justin Turner has 14 doubles, four home runs and 13 walks while batting .224.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.284) this season.
  • In all of baseball, Hayes ranks 284th in home runs and 146th in RBI.
  • Reynolds is slugging .375 this season, with a team-best six homers while driving in 10 runs.
  • Reynolds is currently 54th in home runs and 236th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Michael Chavis has 32 hits this season and a slash line of .286/.320/.473.
  • Diego Castillo has 26 hits and an OBP of .267 to go with a slugging percentage of .345 this season.

Dodgers and Pirates Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/25/2022

Nationals

L 1-0

Away

5/26/2022

Diamondbacks

W 14-1

Away

5/27/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-4

Away

5/28/2022

Diamondbacks

W 3-2

Away

5/29/2022

Diamondbacks

W 3-1

Away

5/30/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/31/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/1/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/2/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/3/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/4/2022

Mets

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/24/2022

Rockies

L 2-1

Home

5/25/2022

Rockies

W 10-5

Home

5/27/2022

Padres

L 4-3

Away

5/28/2022

Padres

W 4-2

Away

5/29/2022

Padres

L 4-2

Away

5/30/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/31/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/1/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/3/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/4/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/5/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
30
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 29, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) runs down Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Josh Rojas (10) during the eighth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 29, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) runs down Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Josh Rojas (10) during the eighth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrates with Freddie Freeman (5) after hitting a solo homerun against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Dodgers

By Christine Brown11 minutes ago
May 28, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes left wing Teuvo Teravainen (86) controls the puck against New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) during the third period of game six of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 7

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 28, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes left wing Teuvo Teravainen (86) controls the puck against New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) during the third period of game six of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 7

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
ID channel
entertainment

How to Watch The Hillside Strangler: Mind of a Monster

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
May 28, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes left wing Teuvo Teravainen (86) controls the puck against New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) during the third period of game six of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Rangers at Hurricanes Game 7

By Christine Brown2 hours ago
nat geo
entertainment

How to Watch Life Below Zero: First Alaskans Series Premiere

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
Jun 16, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets third baseman Jonathan Villar (1) reacts after being injured while stealing second base against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Citi Field. Villar stayed in the game. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy