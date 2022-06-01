How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/31/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) is greeted by first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium against Mitch Keller, who is starting for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is set for 10:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 31, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dodgers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers are fifth in the league with a .253 batting average.
  • The Dodgers are the top-scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.6 runs per game (267 total).
  • The Dodgers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .337 on-base percentage.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .222 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 161 (3.4 per game).
  • The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .295.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Mookie Betts paces the Dodgers with 15 home runs and has racked up a team-best batting average of .304.
  • In all of baseball, Betts is second in home runs and 12th in RBI.
  • Freddie Freeman is hitting .304 to lead the lineup.
  • Freeman is 117th in homers in MLB and 17th in RBI.
  • Turner has racked up a team-high 40 runs batted in.
  • Justin Turner is batting .226 with 15 doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh with a .294 batting average.
  • In all of baseball, Hayes is 286th in home runs and 148th in RBI.
  • Bryan Reynolds is slugging .388 this season, with a team-best seven homers while driving in 11 runs.
  • Reynolds is 45th in home runs and 219th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
  • Michael Chavis has collected 32 base hits, an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .473 this season.
  • Josh VanMeter has collected 20 hits this season and has an OBP of .284. He's slugging .366 on the year.

Dodgers and Pirates Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/26/2022

Diamondbacks

W 14-1

Away

5/27/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-4

Away

5/28/2022

Diamondbacks

W 3-2

Away

5/29/2022

Diamondbacks

W 3-1

Away

5/30/2022

Pirates

L 6-5

Home

5/31/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/1/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/2/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/3/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/4/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/5/2022

Mets

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/25/2022

Rockies

W 10-5

Home

5/27/2022

Padres

L 4-3

Away

5/28/2022

Padres

W 4-2

Away

5/29/2022

Padres

L 4-2

Away

5/30/2022

Dodgers

W 6-5

Away

5/31/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/1/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/3/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/4/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/5/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/7/2022

Tigers

-

Home

How To Watch

May
31
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
