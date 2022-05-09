How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Monday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET, with Mookie Betts and Ben Gamel -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.
Dodgers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, May 9, 2022
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Dodgers vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Dodgers have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.239).
- The Dodgers have the No. 3 offense in baseball scoring 5.2 runs per game (134 total runs).
- The Dodgers are third in the league with a .324 on-base percentage.
- The Pirates' .239 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.
- The Pirates rank 22nd in the league with 101 total runs scored this season.
- The Pirates have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.303).
Dodgers Impact Players
- Betts has launched a team-best five home runs.
- Betts' home runs rank him 28th in baseball, and he ranks 63rd in RBI.
- Freddie Freeman has a club-best .323 batting average.
- Freeman is 71st in homers and 63rd in RBI so far this season.
- Trea Turner has collected a team-best 21 runs batted in.
- Max Muncy is hitting .138 with three doubles, three home runs and 22 walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Gamel leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 13 while batting .296.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Gamel's home run total is 116th and his RBI tally is 63rd.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes' batting average of .326 leads all Pittsburgh hitters this season.
- Overall, Hayes ranks 289th in home runs and 184th in RBI this season.
- Daniel Vogelbach's four home runs lead all Pittsburgh hitters, and he's slugging .457.
- Bryan Reynolds' four home runs are most among Pittsburgh batters. He's driven in six runs this season while slugging .400.
Dodgers and Pirates Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/3/2022
Giants
W 3-1
Home
5/4/2022
Giants
W 9-1
Home
5/7/2022
Cubs
W 7-0
Away
5/7/2022
Cubs
W 6-2
Away
5/8/2022
Cubs
W 7-1
Away
5/9/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/10/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/11/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/12/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/13/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/14/2022
Phillies
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/4/2022
Tigers
L 3-2
Away
5/4/2022
Tigers
W 7-2
Away
5/7/2022
Reds
L 9-2
Away
5/7/2022
Reds
W 8-5
Away
5/8/2022
Reds
L 7-3
Away
5/9/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/10/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/11/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/12/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/13/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/14/2022
Reds
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
9
2022
Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)