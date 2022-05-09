How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

May 7, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Yoshi Tsutsugo (25) high fives third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Monday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET, with Mookie Betts and Ben Gamel -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, May 9, 2022

Monday, May 9, 2022 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Dodgers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Dodgers have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.239).

The Dodgers have the No. 3 offense in baseball scoring 5.2 runs per game (134 total runs).

The Dodgers are third in the league with a .324 on-base percentage.

The Pirates' .239 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

The Pirates rank 22nd in the league with 101 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.303).

Dodgers Impact Players

Betts has launched a team-best five home runs.

Betts' home runs rank him 28th in baseball, and he ranks 63rd in RBI.

Freddie Freeman has a club-best .323 batting average.

Freeman is 71st in homers and 63rd in RBI so far this season.

Trea Turner has collected a team-best 21 runs batted in.

Max Muncy is hitting .138 with three doubles, three home runs and 22 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Gamel leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 13 while batting .296.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Gamel's home run total is 116th and his RBI tally is 63rd.

Ke'Bryan Hayes' batting average of .326 leads all Pittsburgh hitters this season.

Overall, Hayes ranks 289th in home runs and 184th in RBI this season.

Daniel Vogelbach's four home runs lead all Pittsburgh hitters, and he's slugging .457.

Bryan Reynolds' four home runs are most among Pittsburgh batters. He's driven in six runs this season while slugging .400.

Dodgers and Pirates Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/3/2022 Giants W 3-1 Home 5/4/2022 Giants W 9-1 Home 5/7/2022 Cubs W 7-0 Away 5/7/2022 Cubs W 6-2 Away 5/8/2022 Cubs W 7-1 Away 5/9/2022 Pirates - Away 5/10/2022 Pirates - Away 5/11/2022 Pirates - Away 5/12/2022 Phillies - Home 5/13/2022 Phillies - Home 5/14/2022 Phillies - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/4/2022 Tigers L 3-2 Away 5/4/2022 Tigers W 7-2 Away 5/7/2022 Reds L 9-2 Away 5/7/2022 Reds W 8-5 Away 5/8/2022 Reds L 7-3 Away 5/9/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/10/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/11/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/12/2022 Reds - Home 5/13/2022 Reds - Home 5/14/2022 Reds - Home

