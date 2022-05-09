How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 7, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Yoshi Tsutsugo (25) high fives third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Monday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET, with Mookie Betts and Ben Gamel -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.239).
  • The Dodgers have the No. 3 offense in baseball scoring 5.2 runs per game (134 total runs).
  • The Dodgers are third in the league with a .324 on-base percentage.
  • The Pirates' .239 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.
  • The Pirates rank 22nd in the league with 101 total runs scored this season.
  • The Pirates have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.303).

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Betts has launched a team-best five home runs.
  • Betts' home runs rank him 28th in baseball, and he ranks 63rd in RBI.
  • Freddie Freeman has a club-best .323 batting average.
  • Freeman is 71st in homers and 63rd in RBI so far this season.
  • Trea Turner has collected a team-best 21 runs batted in.
  • Max Muncy is hitting .138 with three doubles, three home runs and 22 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Gamel leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 13 while batting .296.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Gamel's home run total is 116th and his RBI tally is 63rd.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes' batting average of .326 leads all Pittsburgh hitters this season.
  • Overall, Hayes ranks 289th in home runs and 184th in RBI this season.
  • Daniel Vogelbach's four home runs lead all Pittsburgh hitters, and he's slugging .457.
  • Bryan Reynolds' four home runs are most among Pittsburgh batters. He's driven in six runs this season while slugging .400.

Dodgers and Pirates Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/3/2022

Giants

W 3-1

Home

5/4/2022

Giants

W 9-1

Home

5/7/2022

Cubs

W 7-0

Away

5/7/2022

Cubs

W 6-2

Away

5/8/2022

Cubs

W 7-1

Away

5/9/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/10/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/11/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/12/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/13/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/14/2022

Phillies

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/4/2022

Tigers

L 3-2

Away

5/4/2022

Tigers

W 7-2

Away

5/7/2022

Reds

L 9-2

Away

5/7/2022

Reds

W 8-5

Away

5/8/2022

Reds

L 7-3

Away

5/9/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/10/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/11/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/12/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/13/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/14/2022

Reds

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
9
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

