Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 31, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis (2) celebrates with third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium, at 8:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 1, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.251).
  • The Dodgers are the second-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.5 runs per game (270 total).
  • The Dodgers' .337 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.
  • The Pirates rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .224.
  • The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 166 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.
  • The Pirates have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.296).

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Mookie Betts has collected a team-high 15 home runs.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Betts' home runs place him second, and his RBI tally places him 13th.
  • Freeman is hitting .303 to lead the lineup.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Freeman ranks 121st in home runs and 21st in RBI.
  • Trea Turner has a team-best 42 runs batted in.
  • Justin Turner has 15 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks while batting .222.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.293) this season.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Hayes ranks 290th in home runs and 150th in RBI.
  • Reynolds is slugging .388 this season, with a team-best seven homers while driving in 12 runs.
  • Reynolds is currently 48th in homers and 204th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in RBI with 17 while batting .293 with five home runs.
  • Jack Suwinski has 18 hits and an OBP of .248 to go with a slugging percentage of .371 this season.

Dodgers and Pirates Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/27/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-4

Away

5/28/2022

Diamondbacks

W 3-2

Away

5/29/2022

Diamondbacks

W 3-1

Away

5/30/2022

Pirates

L 6-5

Home

5/31/2022

Pirates

L 5-3

Home

6/1/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/2/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/3/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/4/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/5/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/7/2022

White Sox

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/27/2022

Padres

L 4-3

Away

5/28/2022

Padres

W 4-2

Away

5/29/2022

Padres

L 4-2

Away

5/30/2022

Dodgers

W 6-5

Away

5/31/2022

Dodgers

W 5-3

Away

6/1/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/3/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/4/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/5/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/7/2022

Tigers

-

Home

6/8/2022

Tigers

-

Home

