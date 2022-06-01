Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium, at 8:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 1, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
Dodgers vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Dodgers have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.251).
- The Dodgers are the second-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.5 runs per game (270 total).
- The Dodgers' .337 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.
- The Pirates rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .224.
- The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 166 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.
- The Pirates have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.296).
Dodgers Impact Players
- Mookie Betts has collected a team-high 15 home runs.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Betts' home runs place him second, and his RBI tally places him 13th.
- Freeman is hitting .303 to lead the lineup.
- Of all MLB hitters, Freeman ranks 121st in home runs and 21st in RBI.
- Trea Turner has a team-best 42 runs batted in.
- Justin Turner has 15 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks while batting .222.
Pirates Impact Players
- Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.293) this season.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Hayes ranks 290th in home runs and 150th in RBI.
- Reynolds is slugging .388 this season, with a team-best seven homers while driving in 12 runs.
- Reynolds is currently 48th in homers and 204th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in RBI with 17 while batting .293 with five home runs.
- Jack Suwinski has 18 hits and an OBP of .248 to go with a slugging percentage of .371 this season.
Dodgers and Pirates Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/27/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-4
Away
5/28/2022
Diamondbacks
W 3-2
Away
5/29/2022
Diamondbacks
W 3-1
Away
5/30/2022
Pirates
L 6-5
Home
5/31/2022
Pirates
L 5-3
Home
6/1/2022
Pirates
-
Home
6/2/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/3/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/4/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/5/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/7/2022
White Sox
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/27/2022
Padres
L 4-3
Away
5/28/2022
Padres
W 4-2
Away
5/29/2022
Padres
L 4-2
Away
5/30/2022
Dodgers
W 6-5
Away
5/31/2022
Dodgers
W 5-3
Away
6/1/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
6/3/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/4/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/5/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/7/2022
Tigers
-
Home
6/8/2022
Tigers
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
1
2022
Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)