How to Watch Dodgers at Padres

With the Dodgers pushing to catch the Giants in the NL West division, a showdown with the Padres is scheduled for Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres have been bitter rivals all season long. With the race for the National League West currently down to the San Francisco Giants and the Dodgers, the Padres are also fighting for a wild card berth. Currently, the Dodgers are just 2.5 games behind the Giants for the division lead, while the Padres are just one game back of the Cincinnati Reds for the second wild card spot.

How to Watch:

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Where: Petco Park in San Diego, California

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream the Giants at Mets game on fuboTV

Obviously, this is a big game for both teams. The Giants have been hot, which makes every win important for the Dodgers to capture. If they want to catch San Francisco, they cannot afford to fall further behind.

On the other side of the diamond, the Padres are currently on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff race. Chasing the Cincinnati Reds has been difficult, although there have been some consistency issues of late for the Reds.

In the first game of this series, the Dodgers were able to take it by a final score of 5-2. They were led by outfielder AJ Pollack, who drove in two runs. As for the Padres, Jurickson Profar smacked a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth in a losing effort.

Looking ahead to today's matchup, the Dodgers are set to start Walker Buehler (13-2 record, 2.11 ERA) on the mound. For the Padres, Blake Snell (6-5 record, 4.82 ERA) will get the nod. Los Angeles has an advantage on the mound in this game, but the San Diego offense is more than capable of getting hot against anyone.

Make sure to tune in to this important game as both teams are in close races for postseason berths.

