How to Watch Dodgers at Giants

September 4, 2021
How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Dodgers and Giants continue to battle for first place in the NL West when they play in the second game of their series Saturday.
The Dodgers and Giants continue their battle for first place in the NL West on Saturday after the Giants pulled out an 11-inning win Friday to give them a one-game lead in the division.

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream the Dodgers at Giants game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the Dodgers' 3-2 loss Friday, they scored a run in the ninth to send it to extras and then scored in the 10th to take the lead. The Giants got one back in the bottom of the 10th to extend the game and then won an inning later on a throwing error by Trea Turner.

The Dodgers will start Julio Urias. The NL wins leader is 15-3 on the year and Los Angeles has won his last five starts. The Giants have yet to announce their starter for tonight.

September
4
2021

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
9:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
