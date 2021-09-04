How to Watch Dodgers at Giants

The Dodgers and Giants continue to battle for first place in the NL West when they play in the second game of their series Saturday.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

In the Dodgers' 3-2 loss Friday, they scored a run in the ninth to send it to extras and then scored in the 10th to take the lead. The Giants got one back in the bottom of the 10th to extend the game and then won an inning later on a throwing error by Trea Turner.

The Dodgers will start Julio Urias. The NL wins leader is 15-3 on the year and Los Angeles has won his last five starts. The Giants have yet to announce their starter for tonight.

