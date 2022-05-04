Skip to main content

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Chris Taylor (3) first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) infielder Zach McKinstry (8) and infielder Hanser Alberto (17) celebrate the victory against the Detroit Tigers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers head into the first of a two-game series against Austin Slater and the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers' .237 batting average ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Dodgers are the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.9 runs per game (102 total).
  • The Dodgers are eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .321.
  • The Giants' .237 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
  • The Giants have scored the third-most runs in the league this season with 109.
  • The Giants have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .309 batting average.
  • Among all hitters in baseball, Freeman's home runs place him 51st, and his RBI tally puts him 76th.
  • Betts is batting .231 with two doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
  • Of all major league hitters, Betts is 51st in home runs and 170th in RBI.
  • Trea Turner paces the Dodgers with 18 runs batted in.
  • Will Smith has three doubles, two home runs and seven walks while batting .255.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco with a batting average of .267. He's also hit two home runs with 13 RBI.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Flores is 84th in home runs and 31st in RBI.
  • Thairo Estrada is a key run producer for San Francisco with a .235 average, two homers and 14 RBI.
  • Among all major league hitters, Estrada is 84th in homers and 21st in RBI.
  • Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs with six. He's driven in 10 runs and is slugging .745.
  • Brandon Crawford is batting .224 with an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .316 this season.

Dodgers and Giants Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/26/2022

Diamondbacks

L 5-3

Away

4/27/2022

Diamondbacks

L 3-1

Away

4/29/2022

Tigers

W 5-1

Home

4/30/2022

Tigers

L 5-1

Home

5/1/2022

Tigers

W 6-3

Home

5/3/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/4/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/6/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/7/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/8/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/9/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/26/2022

Athletics

W 8-2

Home

4/27/2022

Athletics

L 1-0

Home

4/29/2022

Nationals

L 14-4

Home

4/30/2022

Nationals

W 9-3

Home

5/1/2022

Nationals

L 11-5

Home

5/3/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/4/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/5/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/6/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/7/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/8/2022

Cardinals

-

Home



How To Watch

May
3
2022

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


