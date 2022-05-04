Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers head into the first of a two-game series against Austin Slater and the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 3, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats
- The Dodgers' .237 batting average ranks 12th in the league.
- The Dodgers are the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.9 runs per game (102 total).
- The Dodgers are eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .321.
- The Giants' .237 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- The Giants have scored the third-most runs in the league this season with 109.
- The Giants have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .309 batting average.
- Among all hitters in baseball, Freeman's home runs place him 51st, and his RBI tally puts him 76th.
- Betts is batting .231 with two doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
- Of all major league hitters, Betts is 51st in home runs and 170th in RBI.
- Trea Turner paces the Dodgers with 18 runs batted in.
- Will Smith has three doubles, two home runs and seven walks while batting .255.
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco with a batting average of .267. He's also hit two home runs with 13 RBI.
- Among all batters in the majors, Flores is 84th in home runs and 31st in RBI.
- Thairo Estrada is a key run producer for San Francisco with a .235 average, two homers and 14 RBI.
- Among all major league hitters, Estrada is 84th in homers and 21st in RBI.
- Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs with six. He's driven in 10 runs and is slugging .745.
- Brandon Crawford is batting .224 with an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .316 this season.
Dodgers and Giants Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/26/2022
Diamondbacks
L 5-3
Away
4/27/2022
Diamondbacks
L 3-1
Away
4/29/2022
Tigers
W 5-1
Home
4/30/2022
Tigers
L 5-1
Home
5/1/2022
Tigers
W 6-3
Home
5/3/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/4/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/6/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/7/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/8/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/9/2022
Pirates
-
Away
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/26/2022
Athletics
W 8-2
Home
4/27/2022
Athletics
L 1-0
Home
4/29/2022
Nationals
L 14-4
Home
4/30/2022
Nationals
W 9-3
Home
5/1/2022
Nationals
L 11-5
Home
5/3/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/4/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/5/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/6/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/7/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/8/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
