May 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Chris Taylor (3) first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) infielder Zach McKinstry (8) and infielder Hanser Alberto (17) celebrate the victory against the Detroit Tigers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers head into the first of a two-game series against Austin Slater and the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

10:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Dodgers' .237 batting average ranks 12th in the league.

The Dodgers are the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.9 runs per game (102 total).

The Dodgers are eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .321.

The Giants' .237 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

The Giants have scored the third-most runs in the league this season with 109.

The Giants have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .309 batting average.

Among all hitters in baseball, Freeman's home runs place him 51st, and his RBI tally puts him 76th.

Betts is batting .231 with two doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.

Of all major league hitters, Betts is 51st in home runs and 170th in RBI.

Trea Turner paces the Dodgers with 18 runs batted in.

Will Smith has three doubles, two home runs and seven walks while batting .255.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco with a batting average of .267. He's also hit two home runs with 13 RBI.

Among all batters in the majors, Flores is 84th in home runs and 31st in RBI.

Thairo Estrada is a key run producer for San Francisco with a .235 average, two homers and 14 RBI.

Among all major league hitters, Estrada is 84th in homers and 21st in RBI.

Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs with six. He's driven in 10 runs and is slugging .745.

Brandon Crawford is batting .224 with an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .316 this season.

Dodgers and Giants Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/26/2022 Diamondbacks L 5-3 Away 4/27/2022 Diamondbacks L 3-1 Away 4/29/2022 Tigers W 5-1 Home 4/30/2022 Tigers L 5-1 Home 5/1/2022 Tigers W 6-3 Home 5/3/2022 Giants - Home 5/4/2022 Giants - Home 5/6/2022 Cubs - Away 5/7/2022 Cubs - Away 5/8/2022 Cubs - Away 5/9/2022 Pirates - Away

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/26/2022 Athletics W 8-2 Home 4/27/2022 Athletics L 1-0 Home 4/29/2022 Nationals L 14-4 Home 4/30/2022 Nationals W 9-3 Home 5/1/2022 Nationals L 11-5 Home 5/3/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/4/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/5/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/6/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/7/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/8/2022 Cardinals - Home

