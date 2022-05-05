How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/4/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 3, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; LA Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts (right) is interviewed by Alanna Rizzo during the MLB All-Start Game launch event at Dodger Stadium. The launch event was to celebrate the first All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in more than 40 years. Dodger Stadium was slated to host the MLB All-Star Game two years ago but it was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

May 3, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; LA Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts (right) is interviewed by Alanna Rizzo during the MLB All-Start Game launch event at Dodger Stadium. The launch event was to celebrate the first All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in more than 40 years. Dodger Stadium was slated to host the MLB All-Star Game two years ago but it was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

A couple of hot hitters, Freddie Freeman and Thairo Estrada, will be on display when the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers are 13th in the league with a .235 batting average.
  • The Dodgers are the 10th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (105 total).
  • The Dodgers' .318 on-base percentage is eighth-best in the league.
  • The Giants have a team batting average of .235 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.
  • The Giants have scored 110 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
  • The Giants have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freeman is hitting .298 with five doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
  • Freeman's home runs rank him 54th in baseball, and he is 84th in RBI.
  • Mookie Betts is batting .232 with two doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
  • Among all major league hitters, Betts is 54th in home runs and 183rd in RBI.
  • Trea Turner has racked up a team-high 18 runs batted in.
  • Will Smith is hitting .236 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Giants Impact Players

  • Estrada leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 14 and has a batting average of .247.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Estrada's home run total ranks 90th and his RBI tally ranks 29th.
  • Wilmer Flores' batting average of .269 leads all San Francisco hitters this season.
  • Among all major league hitters, Flores is 90th in homers and 40th in RBI.
  • Joc Pederson's six home runs lead all San Francisco hitters, and he's slugging .731.
  • Brandon Crawford is batting .215 with an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .304 this season.

Dodgers and Giants Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/27/2022

Diamondbacks

L 3-1

Away

4/29/2022

Tigers

W 5-1

Home

4/30/2022

Tigers

L 5-1

Home

5/1/2022

Tigers

W 6-3

Home

5/3/2022

Giants

W 3-1

Home

5/4/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/6/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/7/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/8/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/9/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/10/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/27/2022

Athletics

L 1-0

Home

4/29/2022

Nationals

L 14-4

Home

4/30/2022

Nationals

W 9-3

Home

5/1/2022

Nationals

L 11-5

Home

5/3/2022

Dodgers

L 3-1

Away

5/4/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/5/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/6/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/7/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/8/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/9/2022

Rockies

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
4
2022

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 3, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; LA Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts (right) is interviewed by Alanna Rizzo during the MLB All-Start Game launch event at Dodger Stadium. The launch event was to celebrate the first All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in more than 40 years. Dodger Stadium was slated to host the MLB All-Star Game two years ago but it was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 3, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; LA Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts (right) is interviewed by Alanna Rizzo during the MLB All-Start Game launch event at Dodger Stadium. The launch event was to celebrate the first All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in more than 40 years. Dodger Stadium was slated to host the MLB All-Star Game two years ago but it was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_18193306
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Oilers Game 2

By Adam Childs11 minutes ago
USATSI_18179179
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Pumas UNAM

By Rafael Urbina11 minutes ago
imago1011289591h
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch California vs. Arizona State in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar11 minutes ago
imago1011632660h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Sporting Cristal vs. Club Universidad Católic

By Ben Macaluso16 minutes ago
imago1006446047h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Deportes Tolima vs. Independiente del Valle

By Rafael Urbina16 minutes ago
Feb 4, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Actor Don Cheadle (L) walks with Jonas Blixt during the second round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jonas Blixt at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Austin Cook takes a tee shot at the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Austin Cook at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy