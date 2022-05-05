How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/4/2022

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A couple of hot hitters, Freddie Freeman and Thairo Estrada, will be on display when the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 4, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats
- The Dodgers are 13th in the league with a .235 batting average.
- The Dodgers are the 10th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (105 total).
- The Dodgers' .318 on-base percentage is eighth-best in the league.
- The Giants have a team batting average of .235 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.
- The Giants have scored 110 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Giants have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Freeman is hitting .298 with five doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
- Freeman's home runs rank him 54th in baseball, and he is 84th in RBI.
- Mookie Betts is batting .232 with two doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
- Among all major league hitters, Betts is 54th in home runs and 183rd in RBI.
- Trea Turner has racked up a team-high 18 runs batted in.
- Will Smith is hitting .236 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
Giants Impact Players
- Estrada leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 14 and has a batting average of .247.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Estrada's home run total ranks 90th and his RBI tally ranks 29th.
- Wilmer Flores' batting average of .269 leads all San Francisco hitters this season.
- Among all major league hitters, Flores is 90th in homers and 40th in RBI.
- Joc Pederson's six home runs lead all San Francisco hitters, and he's slugging .731.
- Brandon Crawford is batting .215 with an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .304 this season.
Dodgers and Giants Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/27/2022
Diamondbacks
L 3-1
Away
4/29/2022
Tigers
W 5-1
Home
4/30/2022
Tigers
L 5-1
Home
5/1/2022
Tigers
W 6-3
Home
5/3/2022
Giants
W 3-1
Home
5/4/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/6/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/7/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/8/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/9/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/10/2022
Pirates
-
Away
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/27/2022
Athletics
L 1-0
Home
4/29/2022
Nationals
L 14-4
Home
4/30/2022
Nationals
W 9-3
Home
5/1/2022
Nationals
L 11-5
Home
5/3/2022
Dodgers
L 3-1
Away
5/4/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/5/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/6/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/7/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/8/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/9/2022
Rockies
-
Home
