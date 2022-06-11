How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates with San Francisco Giants third base coach Mark Hallberg (91) after hitting a two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores take the field at Oracle Park against Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.249).
  • The Dodgers score the most runs in baseball (305 total, 5.4 per game).
  • The Dodgers rank second in the league with an on-base percentage of .332.
  • The Giants rank 15th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.
  • The Giants have scored 280 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
  • The Giants are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .322.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Mookie Betts has swatted a team- leading 16 home runs.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Betts is 25th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
  • Turner's 47 runs batted in and .302 batting average both lead his team.
  • Turner is 60th in home runs and third in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Freddie Freeman is hitting .290 with 21 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 28 walks.
  • Will Smith is batting .235 with six doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Giants Impact Players

  • Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 33 while batting .255.
  • Flores ranks 60th in homers and 23rd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Thairo Estrada is batting .274 with an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .398 this season.
  • Estrada is currently 202nd in home runs and 95th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs with 13. He's driven in 30 runs and is slugging .566.
  • Mike Yastrzemski leads San Francisco with a batting average of .280. He's also hit five home runs with 21 RBI.

Dodgers and Giants Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/4/2022

Mets

L 9-4

Home

6/5/2022

Mets

L 5-4

Home

6/7/2022

White Sox

L 4-0

Away

6/8/2022

White Sox

W 4-1

Away

6/9/2022

White Sox

W 11-9

Away

6/10/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/11/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/12/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/14/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/15/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/17/2022

Guardians

-

Home

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/4/2022

Marlins

L 5-4

Away

6/5/2022

Marlins

W 5-1

Away

6/7/2022

Rockies

L 5-3

Home

6/8/2022

Rockies

W 2-1

Home

6/9/2022

Rockies

L 4-2

Home

6/10/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/11/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/12/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/13/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/14/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/15/2022

Royals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
10
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
10:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

MLB

