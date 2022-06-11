How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/11/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) reacts after avoiding being hit by pitch from New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Trea Turner will square off against the San Francisco Giants and Joc Pederson on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Oracle Park.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers are 10th in MLB with a .248 batting average.
  • The Dodgers score the most runs in baseball (307 total, 5.3 per game).
  • The Dodgers rank second in the league with a .330 on-base percentage.
  • The Giants rank 14th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.
  • The Giants have scored the third-most runs in the league this season with 287.
  • The Giants have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Mookie Betts has collected a team-high 16 home runs.
  • In all of baseball, Betts ranks fourth in home runs and 11th in RBI.
  • Turner has 47 runs batted in while hitting .301. Both lead his team.
  • Turner is 61st in home runs in the majors and third in RBI.
  • Freddie Freeman is batting .289 with 21 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 28 walks.
  • Justin Turner has 16 doubles, four home runs and 20 walks while batting .216.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores is batting .251 for San Francisco with a team-high 33 RBI.
  • In all of the major leagues, Flores ranks 61st in homers and 26th in RBI.
  • Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs with 13 while driving in 32 runs and slugging .565.
  • Pederson ranks 14th in homers and 32nd in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Thairo Estrada leads San Francisco with a .275 batting average while slugging three homers and driving in 24 runs.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has 44 hits and an OBP of .378 to go with a slugging percentage of .447 this season.

Dodgers and Giants Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/5/2022

Mets

L 5-4

Home

6/7/2022

White Sox

L 4-0

Away

6/8/2022

White Sox

W 4-1

Away

6/9/2022

White Sox

W 11-9

Away

6/10/2022

Giants

L 7-2

Away

6/11/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/12/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/14/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/15/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/17/2022

Guardians

-

Home

6/18/2022

Guardians

-

Home

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/5/2022

Marlins

W 5-1

Away

6/7/2022

Rockies

L 5-3

Home

6/8/2022

Rockies

W 2-1

Home

6/9/2022

Rockies

L 4-2

Home

6/10/2022

Dodgers

W 7-2

Home

6/11/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/12/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/13/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/14/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/15/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/17/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
11
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

