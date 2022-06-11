How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/11/2022

Jun 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) reacts after avoiding being hit by pitch from New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Trea Turner will square off against the San Francisco Giants and Joc Pederson on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Oracle Park.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Dodgers are 10th in MLB with a .248 batting average.

The Dodgers score the most runs in baseball (307 total, 5.3 per game).

The Dodgers rank second in the league with a .330 on-base percentage.

The Giants rank 14th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.

The Giants have scored the third-most runs in the league this season with 287.

The Giants have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

Mookie Betts has collected a team-high 16 home runs.

In all of baseball, Betts ranks fourth in home runs and 11th in RBI.

Turner has 47 runs batted in while hitting .301. Both lead his team.

Turner is 61st in home runs in the majors and third in RBI.

Freddie Freeman is batting .289 with 21 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 28 walks.

Justin Turner has 16 doubles, four home runs and 20 walks while batting .216.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores is batting .251 for San Francisco with a team-high 33 RBI.

In all of the major leagues, Flores ranks 61st in homers and 26th in RBI.

Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs with 13 while driving in 32 runs and slugging .565.

Pederson ranks 14th in homers and 32nd in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Thairo Estrada leads San Francisco with a .275 batting average while slugging three homers and driving in 24 runs.

Mike Yastrzemski has 44 hits and an OBP of .378 to go with a slugging percentage of .447 this season.

Dodgers and Giants Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/5/2022 Mets L 5-4 Home 6/7/2022 White Sox L 4-0 Away 6/8/2022 White Sox W 4-1 Away 6/9/2022 White Sox W 11-9 Away 6/10/2022 Giants L 7-2 Away 6/11/2022 Giants - Away 6/12/2022 Giants - Away 6/14/2022 Angels - Home 6/15/2022 Angels - Home 6/17/2022 Guardians - Home 6/18/2022 Guardians - Home

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/5/2022 Marlins W 5-1 Away 6/7/2022 Rockies L 5-3 Home 6/8/2022 Rockies W 2-1 Home 6/9/2022 Rockies L 4-2 Home 6/10/2022 Dodgers W 7-2 Home 6/11/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/12/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/13/2022 Royals - Home 6/14/2022 Royals - Home 6/15/2022 Royals - Home 6/17/2022 Pirates - Away

