How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 11, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) rounds the bases signaling out to the fans during the second inning after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 11, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) rounds the bases signaling out to the fans during the second inning after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Mookie Betts and Thairo Estrada will be among the star attractions when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.250).
  • The Dodgers are the second-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.2 runs per game (309 total).
  • The Dodgers rank second in the league with an on-base percentage of .331.
  • The Giants rank 15th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.
  • The Giants are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking third with 290 total runs this season.
  • The Giants have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Betts has swatted a team- leading 16 long balls.
  • Including all major league hitters, Betts is 31st in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
  • Freddie Freeman is hitting .292 with 21 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks.
  • Freeman is 126th in homers and 27th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Trea Turner leads the Dodgers in runs batted in (47) and has racked up a team-high batting average of .299.
  • Will Smith is batting .247 with six doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores is batting .247 for San Francisco with a team-high 33 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Flores is 65th in home runs and 30th in RBI.
  • Estrada's batting average of .276 leads all San Francisco hitters this season.
  • Estrada is currently 166th in home runs and 92nd in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Joc Pederson is slugging .564 this season, with a team-high 13 home runs. He's also collected 32 RBI.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has 44 hits and an OBP of .374 to go with a slugging percentage of .442 this season.

Dodgers and Giants Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/7/2022

White Sox

L 4-0

Away

6/8/2022

White Sox

W 4-1

Away

6/9/2022

White Sox

W 11-9

Away

6/10/2022

Giants

L 7-2

Away

6/11/2022

Giants

L 3-2

Away

6/12/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/14/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/15/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/17/2022

Guardians

-

Home

6/18/2022

Guardians

-

Home

6/19/2022

Guardians

-

Home

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/7/2022

Rockies

L 5-3

Home

6/8/2022

Rockies

W 2-1

Home

6/9/2022

Rockies

L 4-2

Home

6/10/2022

Dodgers

W 7-2

Home

6/11/2022

Dodgers

W 3-2

Home

6/12/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/13/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/14/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/15/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/17/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/18/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
12
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1003724613h
U.S. Open Golf Championship

How to Watch 2022 Curtis Cup, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas5 minutes ago
Jun 10, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (right) is congratulated by left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Jun 10, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (right) is congratulated by left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Jun 4, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) celebrates scoring a run in the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Dodgers at Giants

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jun 11, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) rounds the bases signaling out to the fans during the second inning after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 11, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) rounds the bases signaling out to the fans during the second inning after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_18523550
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Padres

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Mariners

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Seattle Storm
WNBA

How to Watch Storm at Wings

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy