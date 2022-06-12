How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Mookie Betts and Thairo Estrada will be among the star attractions when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, at Oracle Park.
Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, June 12, 2022
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats
- The Dodgers have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.250).
- The Dodgers are the second-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.2 runs per game (309 total).
- The Dodgers rank second in the league with an on-base percentage of .331.
- The Giants rank 15th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.
- The Giants are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking third with 290 total runs this season.
- The Giants have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Betts has swatted a team- leading 16 long balls.
- Including all major league hitters, Betts is 31st in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
- Freddie Freeman is hitting .292 with 21 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks.
- Freeman is 126th in homers and 27th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Trea Turner leads the Dodgers in runs batted in (47) and has racked up a team-high batting average of .299.
- Will Smith is batting .247 with six doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores is batting .247 for San Francisco with a team-high 33 RBI.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Flores is 65th in home runs and 30th in RBI.
- Estrada's batting average of .276 leads all San Francisco hitters this season.
- Estrada is currently 166th in home runs and 92nd in RBI in the big leagues.
- Joc Pederson is slugging .564 this season, with a team-high 13 home runs. He's also collected 32 RBI.
- Mike Yastrzemski has 44 hits and an OBP of .374 to go with a slugging percentage of .442 this season.
Dodgers and Giants Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/7/2022
White Sox
L 4-0
Away
6/8/2022
White Sox
W 4-1
Away
6/9/2022
White Sox
W 11-9
Away
6/10/2022
Giants
L 7-2
Away
6/11/2022
Giants
L 3-2
Away
6/12/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/14/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/15/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/17/2022
Guardians
-
Home
6/18/2022
Guardians
-
Home
6/19/2022
Guardians
-
Home
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/7/2022
Rockies
L 5-3
Home
6/8/2022
Rockies
W 2-1
Home
6/9/2022
Rockies
L 4-2
Home
6/10/2022
Dodgers
W 7-2
Home
6/11/2022
Dodgers
W 3-2
Home
6/12/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/13/2022
Royals
-
Home
6/14/2022
Royals
-
Home
6/15/2022
Royals
-
Home
6/17/2022
Pirates
-
Away
6/18/2022
Pirates
-
Away
How To Watch
June
12
2022
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)