How to Watch Dodgers at Giants

A massive showdown in the NL West begins Friday night when the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants kick off a three-game weekend set.

The stage is set for one of the biggest series of the entire MLB season this weekend when the Los Angeles Dodgers (85-49) travel to face the San Francisco Giants (85-49) on Friday.

The Dodgers are coming off an impressive three-game sweep of the Atlanta Braves and are 7-3 in their last 10 games. The Giants, meanwhile, were just defeated in a four-game series by the Milwaukee Brewers, dropping the first three games of the set but somewhat salvaging things Thursday by earning a 5-1 win.

How to Watch

Date: Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC (KNTVDT – San Francisco, CA)

The last time these two teams met was in late July, a three-game series that saw the Giants win two of three outings despite being outscored 9-7 in the series.

Since then, Los Angeles has tied San Francisco in first place in the NL West, even sitting in sole possession of the top spot on Wednesday night before the Giants victory over Milwaukee on Thursday.

The Dodgers hadn't been in first place in the NL West in four months, falling as far as third before turning things around over recent weeks.

Los Angeles' turnaround has been led by first baseman Max Muncy (.261 batting average, 30 home runs and 78 RBIs) and right fielder Mookie Betts (.269 batting average, 19 home runs and 46 RBIs).

The Giants, meanwhile, have been carried by a resurgent Buster Posey campaign (.303 batting average, 16 home runs and 42 RBIs) as well as by strong play from shortstop Brandon Crawford (.289 RBIs, 19 home runs and 74 RBIs).

San Francisco has yet to list a probable starter for Friday night, but all signs point it to Anthony DeSclafani (11-6, 3.38 ERA) taking the mound for the Giants. For the Dodgers, it'll be David Price (4-2, 3.88 ERA) with the ball to kick things off for Los Angeles.

Two of the best teams in baseball facing each other with fewer than 30 games remaining in the regular season and with the top spot in one of the best divisions in the Majors hanging in the balance?

It should go without saying, but this will be a must-watch Friday night matchup for fans of baseball.

