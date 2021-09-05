How to Watch Dodgers at Giants

The Dodgers and Giants will battle for first place in the NL West when they play on Sunday Night Baseball.

The Dodgers got revenge on the Giants last night and drew even with them for first place in the NL West. After losing an 11-inning game on an error Friday, the Dodgers won 6-1 on Saturday.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 5, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The winner of Sunday's contest will leave in sole possession of first place in the division. Sunday's game will be the last regular-season battle between the division rivals this year.

The Dodgers send Cy Young front-runner Walker Buehler to the mound. The Dodgers have won his last five starts but are just 3-2 in his starts against the Giants this year. San Francisco has yet to name a starter for Sunday's series finale.

