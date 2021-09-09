How to Watch Dodgers at Cardinals

September 9, 2021
How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With the Dodgers still trying to catch the Giants in the NL West, they will take on the Cardinals in a Thursday battle.
Author:

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been locked into a heated battle at the top of the National League West division with the San Francisco Giants. Unfortunately, they currently trail the Giants by two games in the division race. As of right now, the Dodgers are in the top wild card spot in the NL.

How to Watch:

Time: 1:15 p.m. ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis

TV Channel: MLB Network

You can live stream the Dodgers at Cardinals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Following their two 5-4 loss Wednesday to the St. Louis Cardinals, the Dodgers will be looking for some revenge in their Thursday bout to finish out the series.

In that 5-4 loss, the Dodgers were led by Corey Seager, who drove in two RBIs. St. Louis saw veteran catcher Yadier Molina drive in two runs and hit his 10th home run of the season in the win.

Looking ahead to Thursday's showdown, the Dodgers need to pick up a win to keep pace with the Giants. Due to their loss on Wednesday, they dropped a game back in the division.

Speaking of postseason contention, the Cardinals are still in play for the second wild card spot in the NL. They are just 3 1/2 games behind the San Diego Padres. A second win in a row against a legitimate World Series contender could be the momentum they need to make a major push.

With a big game on the line for both teams, the Dodgers will turn to Tony Gonsolin (2-1, 2.78 ERA) on the mound. For the Cardinals, Jake Woodford (2-3, 4.47 ERA) will get the start.

Regional restrictions may apply.

