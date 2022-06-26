How to Watch Mariners at Angels

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mariners go for their sixth straight win on Sunday when they take on the Angels in the finale of their three-game series

The Mariners wrap up their six-game road trip on Sunday with a game in Los Angeles against the Angels. The Mariners are a perfect 5-0 so far on the trip and are looking to finish off undefeated and get a second straight sweep on Sunday.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels Today:

Game Date: June 26, 2022

Game Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Live stream Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Mariners have won the last three games by two or fewer runs as they have gotten good pitching and just enough offense to pick up the wins.

Sunday they will look to stay hot when they send Marco Gonzales to the mound. Gonzales pitched well in his last start going seven innings giving up just two runs in a 7-2 win against the Athletics.

The Angels will counter with Jose Suarez as they look to avoid the sweep. Suarez is still searching for his first win of the year, but he did pitch well in his last start giving up no runs in four-and-a-third innings.

The Angles hope he can have another good outing on Sunday as they look to get just their second win in the last six games.

