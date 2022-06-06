How to Watch Mariners at Astros

Both the Mariners and Astros won two of three games in their previous series. The Mariners won their series against the Texas Rangers while the Astros beat the Royals, both on the road. Now Seattle will extend their stay in the Lone Star state where they'll start a three-game series with Houston tonight.

How to Watch: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

Date: June 6, 2022

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

The Mariners and Astros won yesterday to get the series victory. All three of Seattle's games against Texas were decided by one run. The Mariners won yesterday 6-5 after a tremendous rally. They were down 5-2 heading into the ninth but they were able to tie it. Then in the 10th, Brock Burke threw a wild pitch that brought home what turned out to be the winning run.

Houston beat the Royals in that rubber match 7-4. They scored four through the eighth and ninth innings to break the game open. Yordan Alvarez continued to mash hitting his 16th homer of the season. That is tied for second in the majors with Mookie Betts. Aaron Judge has an astonishing 21 homers already.

Tonight's starters will be defending AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray (4-6, 4.93 ERA) for Seattle and Cristian Javier (3-2, 2.41 ERA) for Houston. Will experience with Ray give the Mariners an edge to help whittle away at the Astros' expansive division lead?

