How to Watch Mariners at Astros

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After a benches-clearing fiasco in game one, the Houston Astros look to bounce back tonight against the Seattle Mariners.

Tuesday will be the second game of this three-game set between the Mariners and Astros. The Mariners got the best of the Astros in game one. Seattle has been on a roll lately after a tough start to the season. They've won four of their last five games and look to take another one from the AL West-leading Stros tonight. The most exciting thing though was a benches-clearing fight in the ninth inning. 

How to Watch: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

Date: June 6, 2022

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

You can live stream Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros on fuboTV

With two outs and the Mariners leading 5-4 in the top of the ninth, Houston reliever Hector Neris threw behind Ty France. It plunked France and manager Scott Servais took exception putting the benches-clearing melee in motion. Servais was ejected for his role in the commotion. 

Once things settled down, Julio Rodriguez hit a two-run homer in the very next at-bat to put the game out of reach as the Mariners won 7-4. Look for those emotions to spill over into this game tonight. 

Justin Verlander will get the start tonight and get the Astros back on track. He is back to being his brilliant self with a 6-2 record and a 2.23 ERA. The Mariners will counter with Chris Flexen who is 2-6 with a 4.55 ERA. Look for the Astros to be coming for blood tonight. 

How To Watch

June
7
2022

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main
Time
8:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
