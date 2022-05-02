How to Watch Mariners at Astros

On Monday in MLB action, the Mariners will hit the road to take on the Astros.

The 2022 MLB season has been moving quickly and teams are already starting to show what they're capable of. However, there are quite a few teams that are still finding their identity. On Monday, there will be plenty of good games to watch, with one of them featuring the Mariners traveling to Houston to face off against the Astros.

How to Watch the Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: May 2, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 p.m. EST

TV Channel: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Live stream the Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Mariners have gone 12-10 to open up the season. Seattle looks like a team that could be a dark horse playoff contender. In their last game, the Mariners ended up beating the Marlins by a final score of 7-3.

The Astros have gone 11-11 so far this season. Houston hasn't had the start it was hoping for, but the talent is there to turn things around very soon. Last time out, the Astros lost to the Blue Jays by a final score of 3-2.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch between two hungry teams. Both of these teams need to find a way to put a winning streak together.

Regional restrictions may apply.