How to Watch Mariners at Astros

The Mariners and Astros, who have identical records, will face off in an American League West battle on Tuesday.

The Mariners are third in the American League West right now, just 2.5 games behind the Angels for the lead. They are 12-11 to start the season, losing two of three games in back-to-back series.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: May 3, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

The Mariners rank No. 8 in runs scored (102) so far this season. They also rank No. 8 in team ERA (3.27).

In the first game of the series, Seattle lost 3-0 after allowing one run in the fourth inning and then giving up two more in the sixth.

Chris Flexen will take the mound for Seattle tonight. He is 1-3 in four appearances. He has 15 strikeouts and a 3.38 ERA.

The Astros are tied with the Mariners at 12-11 and 2.5 games behind the Angels for the lead in the AL West. After picking up the win in the first game, they could overtake Seattle with another win tonight.

Cristian Javier will take the mound for Houston. He is 1-0 in four outings with a total of 13.1 innings pitched and 15 strikeouts.

