How to Watch Mariners at Astros

The Astros go for their third straight win on Wednesday when they play the Mariners in the finale of their three-game series.

The Astros pitched their second consecutive shutout against the Mariners on Tuesday in a win that helped Dusty Baker become just the 12th manager ever to win 2,000 career games.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: May 4, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

The win also bumped Houston to 13-11 on the year and was the Astros' sixth win in their last eight games.

On Wednesday, the Astros will send Justin Verlander to the mound in search of the series sweep. Verlander is 2-1 on the season with a 1.73 ERA. He went 7.0 strong innings, giving up just one run in his last start against the Rangers.

The Mariners will counter with Matt Brash. Brash has struggled this year, going just 1-2 with a 6.88 ERA. He did pitch well in his one start against the Astros this year, going 5.1 innings and giving up just two runs in the Mariners' 7-2 win.

The Mariners hope they can get another solid outing out of Brash so they can avoid being swept and dropping under .500 for just the second time this year.

